What did Courtney Thompson do? Suspect arrested in fatal Galveston house fire

On Friday, March 8, 2024, 20-year-old Courtney Thompson was arrested after being accused of starting a fire at a house in Galveston. The arson incident took place on Thursday, February 29, which also killed 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne. While Hawthorne was rushed to the hospital for medical care, she couldn't survive.

The victim's family has expressed grief and shock after the tragic incident killed the woman. The Galveston man faces murder charges already. However, the Galveston Police Department believes additional charges might be filed against him.

Authorities arrest a suspect in connection to the deadly house fire in Galveston

Police took Courtney Thompson into custody in connection to an arson and homicide case that occurred by the end of February. According to Fox 26 Houston, law enforcement officials apprehended him from the 15000 block of South Post Oak in Houston. He is also charged with murder charges and three counts of aggravated assault.

On February 29, authorities responded to a house on the 700 block of 39th Street after receiving reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an unconscious female inside the building. The individual was later identified as Renita Hawthorne, a mother of seven kids.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that it was a homicide and arson case. As per FOX 26 Houston, authorities noticed three people trying to escape the house that was on fire that day. They assisted the three individuals to escape the burning house and saved them.

Renita, on the other hand, had to be rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Trauma Center, where she eventually died. Renita's cousin, Sharonda Hawthorne, spoke about the tragic incident and said,

"I just wish I could bring her back. We’re just in disbelief right now."

Authorities are looking for additional suspects

According to the news station, the deceased victim was in the house with her boyfriend and two daughters when the fire broke out. A bond of $700,000 has been set in connection to the capital murder charge, while the aggravated assault charge carries a $1 million bond.

Authorities further believe that the suspect might face more charges in connection to the deadly arson he allegedly caused. The case is an active investigation, and cops are looking for further suspects who could be involved in the tragic case that led to a death.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the fire or reveal additional information about the case. The Daily News reported that the fire was so bad that the emergency officers could only use the windows to evacuate the building.

Fire officials further added that the alleged arsonist set the back and the front porch on fire to prevent the people inside from escaping. Chief Charlie Olsen of the Galveston Fire Department confirmed that two firefighters were injured while conducting the evacuation process.

Police have urged the public to contact them at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 if they have any information regarding the alleged crime.