On July 6, 2023, Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min, K-pop idol group IVE’s An Yujin, and The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun treated fans to pictures in the same frame. The female idol recently joined the roster of models for Hana Bank Financial Group, the bank that the athlete and actor were already signed with.

Fans of all three celebrities couldn’t stop gushing over the trio’s "power" while standing together. Pictures and videos of them went viral as fans mentioned how unexpected the team was. It wasn’t every day that top stars from three different fields came together for a promotion, and Hana Bank Financial Group earned fans’ trust by signing the trio.

Fans who love K-pop, K-drama, and football saw their worlds collide on July 6, 2023, when celebrities from different fields did a media photoshoot for a financial institution. On this day, Hana Bank Financial Group roped in Son Heung-min, a record-breaking footballer and Tottenham Hotspur player, The Glory and 18 Again actor Lee Do-hyun, and IVE's leader An Yujin to attend the bank’s TRAVELOG pop-up store opening as its ambassadors.

Many fans waited in anticipation even before the trio made their way to the event. The banners and posters for the pop-up store featuring the three celebrities had already raised speculation and wonder about the trio possibly sharing the same frame. After a few hours, fans were treated to the most unexpected surprise as the three stars made their way to the TRAVLOG pop-up store’s red carpet.

yuyu @AnSequence AN YUJIN SON HEUNGMIN LEE DOHYUN IN THE SAME FRAME EVERYONE AN YUJIN SON HEUNGMIN LEE DOHYUN IN THE SAME FRAME EVERYONE 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/daJ3PIQNXg

IVE’s An Yujin, Lee Do-hyun, and Son Heung-min even trended on the popular South Korean forum theqoo under its ‘Hot’ category. Fans commented on the "fresh combination" and called it "innovative." As for the international fans, they also gushed over the novel trio combination that only a few had possibly envisioned.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to An Yujin, Lee Do-hyun, and Son Heung-min together in one frame below:

- It's a very fresh combination. I really like all 3

- Yujin's ratio is amazing

- Yujin is tall

- All Hanabank models are awesome

- Wow, everyone is tall

- It's an innovative combination

THE POWER THO?!?!?!

THE SON HEUNGMIN, IVE YUJIN, LEE DOHYUNTHE POWER THO?!?!?! THE SON HEUNGMIN, IVE YUJIN, LEE DOHYUN ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥THE POWER THO?!?!?!https://t.co/wTmczndoN1

츄상은 @bbyeolight THE son heungmin, THE ive ahn yujin, and THE lee dohyun in one frame. Hana Financial Group TRIO THE son heungmin, THE ive ahn yujin, and THE lee dohyun in one frame. Hana Financial Group TRIO💚 https://t.co/9uGgb8cTQ1

👩‍💻 @faceofmiu RELEASE THE HD PICTURES NOWWWWWW RELEASE THE HD PICTURES NOWWWWWW https://t.co/BcwC6TxW52

alma @almakanan SON HEUNGMIN AHN YUJIN AND LEE DOHYUN THEY MADE IT FOR MEEEEEE SON HEUNGMIN AHN YUJIN AND LEE DOHYUN THEY MADE IT FOR MEEEEEE https://t.co/SzlXRULPjP

가슴이 웅장해진다 ㅁㅊ 손흥민 안유진 이도현 쓰리샷이라니 ..가슴이 웅장해진다 https://t.co/3dTO7NqvoY this sht crazy coz i consume all their content lol twitter.com/nnytypeiz/stat… this sht crazy coz i consume all their content lol twitter.com/nnytypeiz/stat…

wanranghae @wendevoured yujin with lee dohyun and son heungmin SHES SO FAMOUS yujin with lee dohyun and son heungmin SHES SO FAMOUS

Recent updates on Son Heung-min, Lee Do-hyun, and IVE's An Yujin

Two weeks ago, South Korea’s most-famed footballer, Son Heung-min, put a rest to the rumors of him moving to Saudi Arabia from Tottenham Hotspur. As per BBC, he mentioned that he had “many things to do in the Premier League” and that “money doesn’t matter” to him.

Lee Do-hyun recently wrapped up the emotional drama The Good Bad Mother alongside veteran actress Ra Mi-ran and Hospital Playlist actress Ahn Eun-jin. He is also expected to enlist in the mandatory military service this year.

Meanwhile, IVE’s An Yujin can currently be seen in the variety show Earth Arcade Season 2. The series also features OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, rapper Lee Young-ji, and comedian Lee Eun-ji. It premiered in May and will release its ninth episode on July 7. It has a total of 12 episodes.

