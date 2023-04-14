On April 14, 2023, IVE's Ahn Yujin appeared as the second guest of Lee Youngji's second season of her drinking show, My Alcohol Diary. Since the fourth-generation K-pop girl group just rolled out their latest comeback, I've IVE, the idol was invited to kickstart promotions for the album. Throughout the episode, the host and Ahn Yujin bonded really well and seemed to be having a good time together.

As the show neared its end, Youngji pulled out her ending ritual. However, unlike last season when the idols had to sign their autographs, this time the guests were made to leave lipstick marks. Yujin, who had to leave a mark right next to the kiss mark of the first guest, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, was naturally flustered seeing her sunbae's kiss mark.

Fans excited over IVE's Ahn Yujin's fangirl moment with BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Right from when IVE's Ahn Yujin was announced as the second guest on Lee Youngji's My Alcohol Diary, fans were anticipating a kiss mark from Yujin that will sit next to that of Jisoo's. Their expectations coming to fruition have only further increased their excitement since fans know that Yujin is quite the ultimate fangirl of BLACKPINK and Jisoo.

ً @jisoosbloodline when she saw jisoo's kiss mark HELPPP yujin definitely has been eyeing on that frame boardwhen she saw jisoo's kiss markHELPPP yujin definitely has been eyeing on that frame board 😭 when she saw jisoo's kiss mark 😭 HELPPP https://t.co/JqcsPhHqbQ

yuyu @AnSequence YUJIN AND JISOO’S KISS MARKS BESIDE EACH OTHER IM CRYING YUJIN AND JISOO’S KISS MARKS BESIDE EACH OTHER IM CRYING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/2Z9sqGFWjL

ً @jisoosbloodline FAWKING HELL I JUST REALIZED YUJIN'S KISS MARK WILL BE BESIDE JISOO FAWKING HELL I JUST REALIZED YUJIN'S KISS MARK WILL BE BESIDE JISOO https://t.co/gCgVwMSWZU

ً @jisoosbloodline yujin saying jisoo's kiss mark is so pretty yujin saying jisoo's kiss mark is so pretty 😭

When Youngji brought up the tradition of leaving kiss marks, Yujin confessed that she had already seen the board hanging next to the restroom door. Once the idol was all prepared with the lipstick, Youngji handed over the board to her. Upon looking at Jisoo's kiss mark, IVE's Ahn Yujin chuckled and was visibly flustered by the same.

Equating the excitement that the idol showcased, fans flooded Twitter with their reactions to Yujin's fangirl moment. If this wasn't enough to prove Yujin's love for her sunbae, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, she proved the same during the Music Bank episode that aired on the same day. When Jisoo's solo title track, FLOWER, bagged its fourth win, IVE was also present on the stage.

Once they started playing the song to congratulate Jisoo's win, all the K-pop idols were vibing for the song. However, IVE's Ahn Yujin briefly rolled out the choreography of FLOWER, yet again proving herself to be Jisoo's fangirl. Following the two fangirl moments piling one after another on the same day, fans couldn't help but yearn to see them together.

َ @ayjthink yujin dancing to jisoo’s flower

yujin dancing to jisoo’s flower https://t.co/OgMKvcKwRc

☕️ @jichusworld she’s just like me yujin (from ive) was excited when she was told to put her lip mark next to jisoo’sshe’s just like me yujin (from ive) was excited when she was told to put her lip mark next to jisoo’s 😭 she’s just like me https://t.co/dUNimZx0BM

J @jisuisoo yujin’s kiss mark beside jisoo’s omg this is the closest we’ll get to them interacting yujin’s kiss mark beside jisoo’s omg this is the closest we’ll get to them interacting 😭 https://t.co/OoQ8bx7hmm

It's no secret that Ahn Yujin and Jisoo are great with variety shows. With the added excitement of the IVE member fangirling over BLACKPINK's Jisoo on Lee Youngji's My Alcohol Diary, fans' yearning is only further fueled. While it's quite hard for the two to cross paths with each other since they not only come from different labels but function on different schedules, fans continue to pray for interaction between them.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo rolled out her first solo album, ME, on March 31, 2023, which holds the song FLOWER as its title track. The idol is currently working on the promotions and stage performances that follow the release of comebacks. IVE, on the other hand, released their first full-length album, I've IVE, on April 10, 2023, with Kitsch as its title track.

