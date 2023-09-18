What did Dannii Minogue say about Russell Brand? 2006 interview resurfaces amidst allegations against the English comedian

Trigger Warning: The article includes sensitive topics. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to a collaborative investigation done by three British news agencies, namely, the Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of committing r**e, s**ual assault, and abuse between 2006 and 2013.

This information came to light via the aforementioned Times report and the Dispatch documentary. In a 2006 interview which resurfaced amid these accusations of Dannii Minogue with The Mirror, she described Brand as a predator who wouldn't take no for an answer.

Minogue said the following in the same interview:

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don't think he has cured his s*x addiction, that's for sure”.

She further said that he made lewd comments about her body parts as well.

Dannii Minogue said Russell Brand made her feel uncomfortable with his inappropriate comments

The comedian Russell Brand has been accused of abusing women in the past, according to recent reports. The allegations against Brand come in a variety of forms, including r**e, s**ual assault, and emotional and physical abuse.

Despite these accusations, a Dannii Minogue interview from 2006 has reappeared on the internet. In the interview, she criticized Brand for his inappropriate comments towards her.

According to the Mirror, Minogue spoke about the release of her album The Hits & Beyond while appearing on Russell's program, 1 Leicester Square. She then made an appearance on The Mirror to talk about her experience.

She also claimed that she had been informed he had previously been fired from MTV for showing up to work the day after September 11 dressed as Osama bin Laden. She said:

“I couldn't believe that I'd just agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that, it really unnerved me. And then throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can't even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush”.

She also added that:

“He wouldn't take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far".

Moreover, Minogue also said that after the interview, the In Plain Sight actor followed her down a hallway and gave her his phone number.

Russell Brand denied the allegations of his alleged victims

As per several sources like BBC, as of Monday, September 18, four women brought serious criminal allegations against Russell Brand. These women haven't been named in order to protect their identities. One of his alleged victims is a lady who said that she was attacked at Russell Brand's house in 2013 after they met at an AA meeting.

Another woman alleged that the comedian r**ed her against a wall at his Los Angeles residence. A third claimed that when she was just 16 and he was 31, he made her perform oral s*x until she choked.

She claims that she had to strike him in the stomach to get him to stop. During their roughly three-month-long, emotionally abusive and controlling relationship, it is also said that the actor called her "a child”.

The fourth woman claimed that while she was working with the comedian in Los Angeles, he s**ually abused her and threatened legal action if she told anyone.

On the other side, as per sources like CNN, Russell Brand denied these allegations and published a lengthy statement on YouTube on Friday evening, September 15. He said:

"I absolutely refute".

Moreover, he also claimed that these accusations relate to the time when he was active in the public eye, appearing frequently in films. The relationships he had during this period were always mutually consenting. He was always open and honest about it.