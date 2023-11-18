What did Darren Klugman say? Johns Hopkins doctor placed on leave as alleged anti-Palestinian posts go viral

Darren Klugman, the director of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s pediatric cardiac critical care in Baltimore, was placed on leave after he reportedly posted a series of alleged anti-Palestinian tweets after the conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7. Klugman seemingly deleted his X account and the alleged posts following the backlash, as per the New York Post.

However, screenshots of his supposed posts were shared online by various accounts. Right after the conflict broke out, the doctor allegedly stated online that Palestinians were showing the world who they actually were. He also reportedly said that they only wanted the Jewish people dead and the extinction of Israel.

Darren Klugman's alleged tweets (Image via Twitter/@aaziz4)

"Blood thirsty morally depraved animals" - Darren Klugman's alleged tweets go viral

Klugman allegedly called Palestinians "savage animals." In the next couple of tweets posted on the following day, Klugman allegedly wrote:

“These are the Palestinians. Blood thirsty morally depraved animals who want nothing short of every inch of Israel and all Jews dead. Stop telling me about peace partners…time to reclaim every inch of Israel for Jews.”

He reportedly referred to Palestinians as "barbaric animals" in another tweet adding that they had no concern for life.

"Showing the world exactly who they are & what they want- dead Jews & no more #Israel. Just savage animals. … Don’t talk moderation, peace, Israeli aggression. Time to reclaim Gaza since 2005 & end Iran nuclear program," he reportedly said.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Kim Hoppe said that the institution had taken action against Darren Klugman after his alleged anti-Palestinian tweets came to light.

“We at Johns Hopkins share the concern of many about the deeply disturbing social media posts made by a faculty member in the School of Medicine regarding the ongoing crisis in the Middle East,” Hoppe stated.

Hoppe stated that both Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine are committed to providing an inclusive and safe environment for learning, working, and healthcare for every member of the community.

She added that statements that enthusiastically endorse or explicitly threaten violence against certain individuals or groups in relation to their race, religion, or ethnicity, violate the institution's policies and do not represent their values.

“The faculty member who made these statements has been placed on leave, and thus will have no interaction with students or patients while we conduct a thorough investigation under our policies and procedures,” Hoppe confirmed.

A civil rights advocacy group called the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also filed a complaint against Darren Klugman with the Maryland Board of Physicians.

CAIR said in a press release that a doctor who deems an ethnic group as less than human and openly speaks in support of their extermination, cannot be diligently trusted to serve patients with medical needs.

Zainab Chaudry, the director of CAIR said that Darren Klugman’s comments reflected his deep-rooted animosity toward Palestinians, which as a result, has deeply shaken the Arab Americans' trust. As per the Baltimore Sun, she said:

“The last thing any family should be worried about is, ‘will this doctor harbor any animus toward my child?’”

CAIR also demanded that Klugman's medical license be revoked.