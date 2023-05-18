Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee may have jointly dropped out of the upcoming drama The Price of Confession due to creative differences with the production team, but there is no love lost between the two actresses. In fact, Han So-hee recently left a rather sweet comment on Song Hye-kyo’s latest Instagram post that says “Still mine.”

The Glory actress reiterated to Han So-hee’s sweet comment and replied with a “Lmfao” and an accompanying heart emoticon, showcasing their long-lasting friendship despite losing the opportunity to star in The Price of Confession with each other.

Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo's interaction goes viral (Image via Instagram)

Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee were to star in Studio Dragon’s mystery-thriller drama The Price of Confession. However, as mentioned earlier, both actresses, along with director Lee Eung-bok, opted out of the show because of a lack of communication from the company overseeing its production.

Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo’s fans react to their sweet bonding on Instagram

K-drama fans are happy to see Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo bond so well despite pulling out of what-could've-been their first drama. With the aforementioned incident on Instagram, both actresses dispelled any rumors and speculations of animosity and rivalry between each other that may have caused them to jointly exit their upcoming The Price of Confession.

Evidently, fans are warmed to see the sweet bond and budding friendship between the two actresses and have taken to social media to react to their newfound friendship.

kath @kdramatreats cast han so hee and song hye kyo again together cast han so hee and song hye kyo again together 😭

N.앤지 @nyhangie

ㄴSong Hye kyo：kekekeke



Ok In the future please have a collaborative work!

I look forward to that day…. Han So Hee：You're still mine.ㄴSong Hye kyo：kekekekeOk In the future please have a collaborative work!I look forward to that day…. Han So Hee：You're still mine. ㄴSong Hye kyo：kekekeke❤️Ok In the future please have a collaborative work! I look forward to that day….😭 https://t.co/NtqszVWbtX

jojo ☀️ @kngneul song hye kyo and han so hee leaving the meeting with their drama’s production team song hye kyo and han so hee leaving the meeting with their drama’s production team https://t.co/BIjk82q9er

According to a report by the Korean media outlet Sports DongA, Song Hye-kyo, Han So-hee, and director Lee Eung-bok had an alleged beef with the overseas vertical of the production team of The Price of Confession. Their decision was conveyed to the media on May 17, 2023, which surprised fans because they were looking forward to watching the two powerhouse actresses grace the screen together.

According to Sports DongA, the production team failed to communicate with the actors and director effectively and did not take their opinions into consideration. The overseas team refused to facilitate meetings where both warring parties could reach a common ground via open discussions and conversations.

kdrama fangirl ✨💫 @Presh12077551 Korean news outlets report that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee will no longer star in the upcoming much-anticipated drama #ThePriceOfConfession due to differences in opinions with the two's sides and the production team. Korean news outlets report that Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee will no longer star in the upcoming much-anticipated drama #ThePriceOfConfession due to differences in opinions with the two's sides and the production team. https://t.co/PXua2Izm83

It is said to have collectively upset the primary cast members and the director, prompting them to make the big decision of opting out of the project altogether. It is also believed that with so many controversies surrounding it, Studio Dragon might scrap the project altogether.

The Glory actress sent a coffee truck to support Han So-hee for her upcoming K-drama

Previously, on May 10, Song Hye-kyo sent a coffee truck on the sets of Han So-hee's upcoming drama, Gyeongseong Creature, in which she stars alongside Park Seo-joon and Wi Ha-joon. The banner on the post read:

“I always support actress Han Sohee”

The My Name star took to Instagram to share pictures of the coffee truck and thanked “Unnie” (older sister in Korean) for her kind support.

The thriller-historical and horror drama is set in the spring of 1945 in a place in South Korea called Gyeongseong, which was under the Japanese colonisation of Korea. Two young adults are tasked with confronting and fighting against a gigantic creature that is born out of greed and vices. As such, they must defeat it to survive.

The drama is set to air on Netflix either in the latter half of 2023 or sometime in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes