What did David Alan and Rachel Jean Wakefield do? Married principal and teacher charged over abusing student at Damascus Christian School

An Oregon couple has been accused of abusing a student who used to attend Damascus Christian School. The couple, David Alan Wakefield and Rachel Jean Wakefield allegedly held significant roles in the school. Law&Crime reported that David was the principal and athletic director till 2020. Jean, on the other hand, was a coach and substitute teacher at the school.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the sexual assault of a student. Readers' discretion is advised.

It has been confirmed that a grand jury indicted the Wakefield couple on February 20, 2024. The case is currently under active investigation.

A 14-year-old student of Damascus Christian School was allegedly assaulted by the former principal and his wife

60-year-old David Alan and 54-year-old Rachel Jean Wakefield have been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl for about four years. During the period of the alleged assault, the Wakefield couple reportedly held significant positions at the Damascus Christian School. The victim was allegedly playing on the basketball team they were coaching at the time.

The Daily Beast reported that cops believe that there might be more victims in the case, who are yet to speak up. The news station further revealed that the abuse allegedly began in 2013 and went on till 2017. In the indictment, David Alan was charged with 20 counts of second-degree s*xual abuse while Rachel faced 11 counts of the same charge.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to contact them on the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 if they have leads in the case. The couple was arrested on Wednesday, and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. They have further been freed after posting a $100,000 bail.

According to The Oregon Live, the former principal of the Damascus Christian School, David, knew about the accusations against him since 2021. He turned himself in once the authorities filed the charges. Attorneys Barry Engle and Zach Stern representing the couple, said,

"Dave and Rachel Wakefield have been valued members of the Clackamas County community for their lives. They deny the charges and look forward to the day when the truth comes out."

The school authorities confirmed that the suspects are not linked to them anymore

It has been confirmed by a defense attorney that the state licensing board has revoked David's education credentials. He reportedly has no connection with the Damascus Christian School at the moment. On Thursday, the school issued a statement which read,

"Although this couple have not been connected to the church or school for some time, Damascus Community Church and Christian School still take these reports very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is a top priority."

They further wrote,

"Please join us in praying for all those involved in this situation."

Investigating officers discovered that this wasn't the first time that the Wakefield couple had been in the headlines. The Daily Beast reported that back in 2017, their daughter Ana was almost killed in a horrific crash involving an intoxicated driver. Later, a documentary titled 'Fight Like Ana' was made on the basis of Ana's recovery story.