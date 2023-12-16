What did Megan and Jeffrey Brannan do? Florida couple arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed newly-wed husband

Florida couple Megan and Jeffrey Brannan were accused of killing Christopher Coffey in a hit-and-run case in 2021. Coffey was reportedly on his way to his honeymoon, when the fatal crash happened. On Tuesday, December 12, authorities finally took Megan and Jeffrey into custody and filed official charges against them.

Coffey was with his wife at the time of the crash. While he lost his life, his wife survived but sustained severe injuries.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2021 Dodge Charger and a 2019 Dodge RAM pickup.

Law&Crime reported that Joel Coffey, the victim's father, stated he and his wife had just married after dating for a long time.

Jeffrey Brannan and his wife Megan reportedly fled the scene of crime

On September 12, 2021, at about 11.13 pm local time, a horrific crash occured on Interstate 95 near LPGA Boulevard, as confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol. According to state troopers, a 2021 Dodge Charger tried to get in the "direct path" of a 2019 Dodge RAM pickup, as reported by The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

During the crash, Christopher was in the pickup with his wife Mary Coffey. The collision overturned the pickup truck that rolled for about 8-10 seconds.

Authorities further added that Jeffrey Brannan and his wife fled the scene after the collision. According to Christopher's dad, Joel:

"He had just married his high school sweetheart, they had been dating on and off for about 10 years."

A GoFundMe page was launched by Mary's sister, where it was mentioned that the couple got married on September 11. The fundraiser was meant to cover the couple's medical expenses. According to the post:

"While Mary left without any severe physical injuries, Chris sustained critical injuries. Chris sustained injuries to the brain when this happened."

The victim had just gotten married, a day before the crash (Image via True Crime Avenue/X)

Law&Crime reported Christopher and Mary were originally from Whitesburg, Tennessee.

Jeffrey Brannan's wife posted her bond and was released

According to authorities, Jeffrey Brannan's wife, Megan, was driving the Charger, while, Christopher was driving the pickup truck. Back in 2021, Allison Moore, Mary's sister, told WOFL:

"The crazy thing is, it was a brand new, giant truck. It was a huge truck. The fact that whatever happened, was able to flip that truck so much."

In the fundraiser post, Moore further wrote:

"Chris is the greatest guy, he is a son, brother, uncle, and now husband. I am so blessed to have him as a brother."

The incident happened a day after the couple got married, and Christopher passed away around six days later. Megan was booked into the Volusia County Jail after the arrest, and a bond of $75,000 was issued. She, however, posted the bond on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and was released.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Brannan was detained in the Orange County Jail, and his bond amount was fixated at $50,000.