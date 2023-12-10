What did Sony Josaphat do? Charges explored as suspect arrested over fatal shooting of Palm Beach couple 

Sony Josaphat allegedly shot two people to death on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Police further arrested Josaphat and charged him with murder. His first court appearance was scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2023. Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed other information regarding the suspect, like his hometown or age.

The victims' families have enforced Marsy's Law to conceal their identities. After arriving at the alleged crime site, authorities discovered the unresponsive bodies of the two victims and that they had sustained gunshot wounds. According to neighbors, the killings are tragic and quite shocking. Police are yet to release further details about the case.

Two people have allegedly been shot to death by Sony Josaphat, in West Palm Beach on Saturday

A horrific incident took place at the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle in West Palm Beach after a fatal shooting broke out. At about 8.36 am local time, Authorities arrived at the scene and discovered two unresponsive adults with gunshot wounds. They further identified the person of interest as Sony Josaphat, whose age and other details have been concealed. According to the families of the victims, they were newlyweds during the time of their demise.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Sony Josaphat has been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder. He is further being held without a bond. Officials from the Violent Crimes Division are trying to figure out the chain of events that possibly led to the fatal shooting. They are also investigating the motive of the alleged shooting that took the lives of two people.

A woman claimed to be the female victim's sister told WPTV that the couple had married each other just last week on Saturday. The sister also claimed that the female victim was 45 years old when she died in the fatal shooting. She added:

"She has never been as happy as she was now."

Families and neighbors have expressed shock after the shooting

The victims' families are currently in a state of shock after the tragic shooting. According to WPTV, the female victim had shifted to the US from Haiti about 25 years ago. She had to work hard to become a nurse practitioner. The other victim, her husband, was reportedly a pastor. According to the victim's sister, three of her kids were inside the house during the shooting, along with an adult who allegedly witnessed the scene.

Neighbors have expressed concerns and shock in connection to the shooting involving Sony Josaphat. A neighbor identified as Dicter Pineda told WPTV:

"I heard what sounded like gunshots, but I thought people were just working on someone’s roof so I ignored it and went into the house and then later when I went back outside that’s when I saw all the police activity out here."

Another neighbor, Deanne Germeil, told the news station:

"It's pretty quiet and we don’t have too many things over here so I don’t know how this happened."

The case is currently an ongoing investigation.