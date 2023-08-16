What did David George do? West Fargo principal arrested for possessing prohibited materials

On Monday, August 14, a West Fargo elementary school principal, David George, was arrested for allegedly possessing child p*rnography. According to KVRR, George reportedly had the illegal material downloaded on certain electronic devices that he owned. The investigation is still in its early stages, and officials have yet to ascertain if George kept the material on devices he used within the school district.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to child abuse. The reader's discretion is advised.

Authorities cannot confirm whether the crimes occured in the school district (image via Wells Fargo School District/Facebook)

David George is being held at the Cass County Jail on five counts of possessing prohibited materials. The 39-year-old is awaiting his first court appearance. He has reportedly submitted a resignation letter to the West Fargo Public Schools District. The District was informed of the arrest on Monday and publicly stated that they are awaiting further details.

The school district responds to the allegations against David George

According to a spokesperson from the Wells Fargo Schools District, David George had no criminal record when he was first hired. A short time prior to his arrest, George had filed an official letter of resignation, leaving his post as principal at the District's Independence Elementary School.

Heather Leas, a District spokesperson, told Inforum reporters that they have not received any indication that George's crimes were directly connected to students in the district.

"At this time, the investigating entity has not provided WFPS with any indication that the charges filed against Mr. George are connected to district students," Leas said.

Leas continued:

"When the district is notified by law enforcement of charges against staff members, administration takes action to ensure the safety of learners and educators."

According to Leas, whenever criminal charges are filed against a member of the administration, the employee is generally placed on leave while the case is investigated.

In an email to parents in the school district, the administration said that other school officials will take over David George's role until they determine how to move forward.

The email read:

"We know this news is unexpected and may cause stress for you or your learner(s). We want to assure you that Assistant Principal Kaye Fischer, with additional support from former Independence Principal Mike Shea, and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Rachael Agre, will be available throughout this transition until a more permanent plan is put into place."

As reported by Valley News Live, many students were left unsurprised by the allegations. According to them, George had always supposedly exhibited predatory behavior, but this was generally treated as a joke. One former student, Cassie Sherrodd, said that many young girls who attended the school routinely discussed the principal's disturbing behavior in a humorous manner.

“There were kids that would make jokes that he was a p*dophile and stuff just because of the way he interacted with girls especially," Sherrodd said.

George had been in the school system for 15 years, according to the administration. He had been working as the principal of Independence Elementary since April 28, 2023.