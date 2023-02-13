What did David Linthicum do? Suspect arrested in connection to shooting of Baltimore officers

On Friday morning, an intense manhunt for David Linthicum came to an end after he was arrested near Fallston Mall. According to authorities, Linthicum was arrested after allegedly shooting two Baltimore Police Department officers in the span of 36 hours.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect, identified as 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, was arrested after an hours-long standoff with the officers. He was reportedly "pinned" within a "perimeter" in Fallston on Thursday night.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Baltimore County Police Department said that Linthicum is accused of shooting a police officer who responded to a "crisis" phone call by a family member at his home in Cockeysville. Authorities said:

"When officers arrived the family member, who phoned police, escorted officers to the subject. David Linthicum began firing multiple rounds at officers. One officer was injured after being struck."

Hartford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a press conference that it was understood that Linthicum shot another Baltimore County Police detective on Thursday and took off in a police vehicle.

According to authorities, the first officer is undergoing treatment at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland and has a "lengthy recovery ahead of him," while the second detective is on life support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

David Linthicum terrorizes an entire Maryland town, multiple schools remained closed on Thursday

A massive search for the gunman, who was on the run for hours, spread waves of terror through Fallston. According to media outlets, local residents were forced to take shelter in place during the search.

Officers also surveyed single-family houses with large lawns that led up to wooded areas during their search for David Linthicum.

Officials further said that six area schools remained closed on Thursday and after-school and recreational activities were canceled at more than a dozen locations. Schools were closed in Fallston on Friday as well.

CBS News reported that the windows of David Linthicum's home had bullet holes that added to the terror of the neighbors of the fugitive shooter.

Baltimore County announced that schools in the area, including Cockeysville Middle School, Dulaney High School, Mays Chapel Elementary School, Padonia International Elementary School, Warren Elementary School, and Pot Spring Elementary School were to remain closed for safety reasons.

Following his arrest, officials said:

"Our community is safer with this individual in custody."

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler addressed the community and said:

"We have the individual contained. This will be resolved here. There is no threat to the community."

In a statement released early Friday morning, Harford Sheriff’s Office expressed their gratitude to the federal, state, and allied agency partners who worked "tirelessly to maintain the safety of our community."

