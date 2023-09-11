What did David Maynard do? Suspected Ohio killer killed during hostage situation

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, the manhunt for suspected Ohio killer David Maynard came to an end after he was killed by West Virginia Police. Maynard, 54, was a suspect in one murder and several car hijackings across Ohio and Virginia. The subject of a police search, he reportedly took several hostages and holed up in a West Virginia gas station to avoid arrest.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

During the standoff, officials ended up shooting Maynard, before the suspect was transported to a locl hospital. Subsequently, medical officials pronounced him dead. As per Newsweek, none of the hostages in the situation sustained any major injuries.

The timeline of allegations against David Maynard

On Saturday, September 9, 54-year-old David Maynard allegedly murdered his stepfather in Ironton, Ohio. Officials noted that in the aftermath of the crime, the suspect had also tied up his ex-girlfriend before fleeing the scene.

By the time officials arrived, Maynard had fled. The ex-girlfriend, however, remained unharmed.

Dan Johnson, the police chief of Ironton, discussed the moment officials discovered the woman tied up near the murder scene.

He said:

"They heard a woman screaming for help inside. So, they forced their way into the rear door, got inside, and found the woman. She was tied up in a bedroom there."

Dan Johnson continued:

“A 39-year old female was tied up using cords and [officers] cut her loose, then proceeded to clear the rest of the house and they found a 78-year-old male deceased."

During his escape, David Maynard reportedly abducted a woman and stole her car. He would eventully abandon the car at a nearby Dollar Store General, before leaving for Wayne County, West Virginia. Officials stated that the woman was also left behind.

As per Law & Crime, Sgt. Lee Pennington saw David Maynard at a Speedway Gas Station in Ceredo. After realizing that Pennington had caught sight of him, Maynard pointed a gun at the officer before holing up in the building.

Maynard proceeded to take three people hostage, including the clerk and two other customers.

As the situation escalated, officials surrounded the perimeter and began to negotiate with the suspect. At one point, Maynard agreed to release two of the suspects.

When the suspect left the building, officers fatally gunned him down. First responders transported the critically wounded gunman to a local hospital, where they confirmed that he had died from his injuries.

Following the death David Maynard, West Virginia State Police Captain R.A. Maddy confirmed that the incident is considered resolved. In the wake of the shooting, Maddy added that no hostages or police officers were injured in the incident.