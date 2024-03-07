What did Dejan Belnavis do? Manhunt underway as mother, daughter gunned down on Massachusetts street

Worcester Police are searching for Dejan Belnavis, 27, in connection to the murders of Chasity Nunez and 11-year-old Zella Nunez in Worcester on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. According to multiple reports, Chasity Nunez and her daughter Zella Nunez were gunned down Tuesday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked SUV on Lisbon Street near Englewood Avenue.

On Wednesday, authorities announced an arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother-daughter duo but they were looking for a second suspect, identified as Dejan Belnavis, in connection with the shooting. The suspect is reportedly wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, CBS reported.

Police have not released any details about the suspect, who was arrested in connection with the case.

Dejan Belnavis was caught on surveillance shooting at the victim's car

According to Telegram and Gazette, court documents revealed Dejan Belnavis was seen on surveillance video along with the other suspect in custody opening fire on the SUV a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

While police did not disclose a motive for the fatal shooting, court documents revealed the suspects were caught on surveillance video walking up to the parked car before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly saw the suspects run toward a parked white sedan after the shooting. Police said surveillance video showed a vehicle “consistent” with the sedan circling the area before the incident.

Police then reportedly tracked the car to its owner, who told them the suspect, Dejan Belnavis, had borrowed it for about a year. Police said cell phone records also tied the suspect to the crime scene at the time of the shooting. In the court document, Police, who located the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut, wrote:

“Realizing the need to locate this vehicle after the murder of two people and the danger presented to the public, we used the vehicle’s connected car system, through AT&T and we were able to locate the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut."

Police also learned Belnavis had a relative close to where the vehicle was located in Hartford. Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspect to contact Worcester Police.

In a joint statement, City Manager Eric Batista, Mayor Joseph Petty, Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier, and Superintendent of Schools Rachel Monárrez slammed the senseless act of violence that left a mother and her young daughter dead.

“An act of such violence has no place in our city. The residents of Worcester deserve better, and we will stand alongside our community in sorrow and solidarity.”

Police said the suspect, Dejan Belnavis, should be considered armed and dangerous.