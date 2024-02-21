Raad Almansoori, a 26-year-old man with extensive criminal history, was identified as a suspect responsible for the murder of New York mom Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, who was found beaten and strangled to death in a Soho hotel room earlier this month.

According to multiple reports, Almansoori was arrested in Arizona on Sunday, February 18, after he allegedly stabbed a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant. While in custody, the suspect reportedly confessed to killing Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, telling the detectives he had killed a woman in New York and asking them to Google “SoHo 54.”

In a news conference on Tuesday, February 20, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny confirmed Raad Almansoori was the New York suspect accused of beating a Queens mom and strangling her inside a Soho hotel room.

Kenny said the victim, who was working as an escort on February 7, 2024, was killed after she got into a dispute with Almansoori “over how much time he could spend in the room.”

Raad Almansoori was arrested in multiple states on charges related to domestic violence and assault

In the news conference on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Raad Almansoori has not officially been arrested in the New York case because he is currently being held in Arizona over allegedly stabbing a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Kenny revealed that the suspect, who lived in Florida and Texas, is suspected of attacking multiple women in the two states and detectives are now looking at unsolved crimes connected to him.

Kenny said the suspect, who has no prior arrest history in New York, has an extensive criminal record and has been previously arrested in Florida, Texas and Arizona on multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault of a female.

"The majority of arrests involve domestic violence and assault," Kenney said

Kenny added that Almansoori was charged last year with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Florida and was free on bail when he showed up in New York in late January 2024.

Timeline of Raad Almansoori's crime spree explored

ABC reported Almansoori's credit card information showed he visited an escort in upper Manhattan in late January. New York Post reported On February 6, the victim, a young mom of two, had checked into the Soho hotel at 2:14 p.m. and was seen wearing a “distinct” pair of leggings.

The next day, the suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the hotel, wearing the same leggings after he discarded his bloody jeans in the hotel. The NYPD shared photos last week of Almansoori allegedly leaving the hotel, wearing the victim's leggings.

The suspect’s credit card information showed he later purchased a plane ticket to Arizona, where he allegedly stabbed a woman and then stole a car. According to court documents cited in KPHO, Almansoori allegedly chased a McDonald's employee into the bathroom on Sunday, where she locked herself in a stall.

When she didn't open the door after he repeatedly pounded on it, the suspect crawled under the stall and stabbed her when she began screaming for help. The suspect was later caught in a stolen car by responding officers.

While in custody, he reportedly confessed he stole a car in Phoenix, Arizona, where he stabbed another female victim. During questioning, Almansoori allegedly said he chose the victim as “he was attracted to her” and intended to rape her “either dead or alive.” It is unclear if the victim managed to escape alive.

Meanwhile, authorities who suspect Raad Almansoori of additional crimes urged the public and members of law enforcement to come forward with information. Almansoori is currently being held in Arizona jail without bail and is charged with attempted homicide, theft of means and aggravated assault, alongside robbery, assault, theft and criminal damage, ABC reported.

