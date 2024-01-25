Where was Shane Pryor last seen? Search underway for escaped philadelphia murder suspect

Philadelphia police are searching for Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped from the emergency room parking lot at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shortly before noon on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

According to ABC 6, Pryor, who has been in custody since 2020 on charges of murder, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, was at the hospital for treatment after he injured his hand inside the juvenile justice center.

The network reported Pryor, who was not handcuffed at the time of the escape, was being escorted by two staffers when he fled from the emergency room parking lot. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, socks, and slides, heading from the area of 34th and Spruce Streets to University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

What did the escaped Philadelphia murder suspect Shane Pryor do?

NBC Philadelphia, citing court documents, reported Shane Pryor allegedly shot a woman in the head in the rear alley along Torresdale Avenue when he was 14 years old. After his arrest, Shane Pryor reportedly told the police that another juvenile accompanying him at the scene shot the victim. However, police said video from the scene conflicted with Pryor's statement.

The network, citing the suspect’s lawyer, reported the 17-year-old's escape may have been prompted by a judge recently denying his request to be tried as a juvenile. Pryor's lawyer, Paul DiMaio, who said his client has always maintained his innocence, told NBC10:

"I just think the kid is scared. The judge denying the decertification may be the reason for his escape since he has always maintained his innocence.”

DiMaio also urged his client to turn himself in, assuring him they would fight for his case.

"He needs to turn himself in and he needs to do whatever we need to do to fight this case," said DiMaio.

Authorities continue to search for Shane Pryor

Philadelphia police are searching for Shane Pryor, who is believed to be dangerous in the University City section. Shortly after the escape, US Marshals Service Philadelphia announced on X that Pryor was believed to be driving a stolen blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania tag ZTS-0503. However, Action News reported it's no longer a focus of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Venore told NBC Philadelphia authorities that after his escape, they could see him go into and out of area buildings from surveillance camera video. They are reportedly searching buildings and a nearby parking garage in the area.

As authorities continued to search for the suspect, his mother pleaded for her son to turn himself in, ABC 6 reported. Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact 911.

