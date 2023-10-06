What did Destiny Deboe and Tyshawn Haywood do? California couple charged over 2-year-old's death

A couple from California was charged with the murder and abuse of a two-year-old. The couple, identified as 22-year-old Destiny Rose Deboe and 21-year-old Tyshawn Haywood, is being held on a bail of $1.7 million according to CBS News. The outlet reported that the couple was arrested on suspicion of murder, torture resulting in the death of a toddler, child abuse resulting in death, and the abuse of an infant.

At around 8:50 pm local time on Monday, authorities were called to the couple's house. They had received a report of a child who had allegedly drowned in a bathtub. District Attorney Diana Becton revealed that the death of such a young child is extremely saddening.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse and the death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

California couple charged in connection with abuse and death of a two-year-old

Local police made a horrific discovery on Monday, October 2, 2023, after they arrived at a house in Contra Costa County in Rodeo, California. They were called to the house on reports of a child drowning in a bathtub.

When they arrived at the house of Destiny Rose Deboe and Tyshawn Haywood, medics tried life-saving measures on the two-year-old. However, they failed to revive the child.

According to CBS News, the toddler didn't die from drowning but that their death was from injuries resulting from "prolonged abuse." The publication reported that police allegedly also found another child in the care of Destiny and Tyshawn who was suffering from life-threatening injuries from abuse.

District Attorney Diana Becton issued a statement addressing the tragic incident and said that the toddler's death has impacted the entire community. The statement added that the community's thoughts and sympathies were with the family and the loved ones of the toddler.

"We are committed to seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable for their actions," the statement mentioned.

The DA also expressed her feelings about how the death of someone as young as two impacts a community. She went on to say that authorities were trying to make sure to get justice for the toddler, who possibly died at the hands of their own parents. The DA noted that someone needs to be held accountable for the horrible incident.

It is worth noting that it wasn't initially confirmed if the California couple would make their appearance in court. The San Francisco Chronicle later reported that the couple is set to appear in court on Friday.

Upon further investigation, police also found out that the toddler was allegedly intensely abused by their parents.

Both parents are facing charges in connection to the toddler's death

As mentioned earlier, law enforcement officials concluded that the cause of the toddler's death is not drowning, but intense abuse and torture by the parents. Officials said that the toddler had allegedly sustained life-threatening injuries.

The California couple has been charged with murder, felony infliction of injury to a child, and torture. The case is currently under investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth the chain of events that transpired to the death of the toddler.

This incident has made headlines, just a few months after a woman from Atlanta Lamora Williams had her final plea hearing in June. Williams was accused of murdering her toddlers in a hot oven stand. The recent death of a child in California, allegedly by their parents has impacted the community greatly.