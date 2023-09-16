Where is Lindsay Clancy now? Details explored as grand jury indicts Daxbury mother accused of killing her three children 

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts General Hospital nurse accused of killing her three children before trying to end her own life earlier this year was indicted on charges of murder and strangulation by a Plymouth County grand jury On Friday, September 15, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse, was arrested on January 25, in connection with the deaths of her three children. Clancy was accused of strangling her 3-year-old son Dawson and 5-year-old daughter Cora to death a day earlier. Meanwhile, Clancy’s 8-month-old son, Calen, who sustained critical injuries during strangulation, was treated for several days at a children’s hospital before he died.

After killing her children Lindsay Clancy attempted to end her life by jumping out of the window of her residence in Duxbury. She was rushed to a hospital by responding officers, who also discovered the bodies of her children at the home. At the time, authorities suspected that the 32-year-old mother was in the throes of a postmortem psychosis when she strangled her children in an attempted murder-suicide.

Lindsay Clancy, who survived the suicide attempt, suffered a severe spinal injury after jumping out of a second-story window at the family’s home, and remains paralyzed from the waist down.

Lindsay Clancy is at the state-run Tewksbury Hospital for Mental Health Care

Lindsay Clacy virtually attended Friday's hearing from the state-run Tewksbury Hospital for Mental Health Care, where she will remain until November. Clancy, who has been held without bail while being treated for mental illness following an attempted suicide, was indicted on three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her three children.

In defense of his client, Lindsay Clacy’s attorney had previously asserted that in the days leading up to the incident, she had postpartum depression and possibly postpartum psychosis, which alters a person’s perception of reality and drives them to hurt their children.

However, prosecutors contend that the murder was premeditated as Lindsay Clancy was able to think clearly, when she sent her husband, Partick Clacy, out for errands as it would give her sufficient time to strangle the children.

On January 24, Patrick Clancy was reportedly working in the basement when his wife asked him to run out for some medicine for the children and get takeout for dinner.

Prosecutors revealed that Lindsay Clancy used Apple Maps to time her husband's trip from a restaurant in a neighboring town to their residence before sending him out for an errand.

At the time of the incident, Patrick Clancy told police that his wife had been hospitalized for anxiety at a psychiatry facility in the weeks leading up to their children’s deaths. Patrick Clancy revealed that on the day of the murder, his wife appeared in good spirits, giving no indication that she was in the midst of a psychotic break.

Patrick Clancy GoFundMe raises over $1M

Following the incident, in a statement on January 28, Patrick Clancy said that he forgave his wife and it’s time for others to do the same, noting that the “real Linsay” was a loving and caring mother who adored her children. He said:

"My family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan," he wrote. "They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was."

He also said:

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

The statement was published on Patrick Clancy's GoFundMe Page which has raised over $1M and donations are still rolling in. The crowdfunding campaign explained that the fundraiser was meant to help Patrick Clancy pay for “medical bills, funeral services, and legal help.”

However, Lindsay Clancy's attorney told the Boston Globe that “Not one cent” of funding for her legal defense has come from a GoFundMe page. Clancy's defense has reportedly been financed by her parents who, in doing so, have depleted their resources.

Lindsay Clancy graduated from Connecticut’s Lyman Hall High School before earning a biology degree from Quinnipiac University in 2012. She then obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions. Clancy married her husband, Patrick, in 2016 in Southington.