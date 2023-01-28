Patrick Clancy family GoFundMe raises more than $500,000 in wake of terrible tragedy 

As of Saturday, January 28, 2023, a GoFundMe organized for Massachusetts man Patrick Clancy has raised more than $500,000 of a $700,000 goal.

The fundraiser was started to help Patrick Clancy pay for 'medical bills, funeral services, and legal' help in the wake of a shocking attempted murder-suicide allegedly carried out by his wife, Lindsay Clancy, who survived the incident.

Here is the gofundme for Patrick Clancy to help this family through a horrible tragedy. He has to bury two of his children, pay hospital expenses, and obtain legal aid.

On Tuesday, January 24, after Patrick Clancy left home to collect a takeout order, Lindsay Clancy reportedly killed two of her children before attempting to strangle her infant. Subsequently, Lindsay Clancy jumped from the second-story window of their home in a failed attempt to die by suicide.

The deceased children are 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy. The surviving child, 8-month-old Calen Clancy, is currently in critical condition at Boston's Children's Hospital.

A community attempts to support Patrick Clancy

On the GoFundMe page, fundraiser organizer Matthew Glaser rallied netizens and Bostonians in support of Patrick Clancy.

If anyone wants to help this father, here is the Go Fund Me.. his wife has severe postpartum and she killed their three young children. This poor man lost his wife and three babies. God bless Patrick Clancy..

Glaser wrote:

"On behalf of the extended Clancy Family we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support."

He added that due to the traumatic nature of the incident, the father would not be working for an extensive period. He wrote:

"This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy (...) We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours."

The article above also highlighted the PTSD of first responders who were on the scene. This is horrific all around but my heart aches for them, they were just doing their job! Rose, thank you for addressing the real issues the woman was suffering with as many are quick to judge

The incident shocked many other members of the community, such as Duxbury Reverend Robert J Deehan, who organized a vigil to commemorate the children who died in the incident.

Deehan said of the incident:

"All of us here in Duxbury are beyond devastated and heartbroken at the news of what happened to this young family. Before these tragic events, they were a happy, loving couple and family."

Absolute hell at times, and I didn’t get any help. I kept a lot of it to myself.



I had bad postpartum with my 1st, for over a year. I wrote openly about in my book. Absolute hell at times, and I didn't get any help. I kept a lot of it to myself. These cases of postpartum psychosis are heart breaking.

Deehan added that he was praying for Lindsay Clancy, who had suffered from postpartum anxiety. The children's aunt, Donna Jesse, lamented their deaths in an interview with NBC Boston.

Jesse said:

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it."

Massachusetts General, the hospital where Lindsay Clancy worked as a nurse, also released a statement.

The hospital reported:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

She was NOT suppose to be left alone with the children !!!!!

Lindsay Clancy, who was hospitalized in the wake of the incident, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

