“The very fibers of her soul are loving” - Patrick Clancy asks people to forgive wife Lindsay Clancy for killing three children

Lindsay Clancy was recently accused of strangling her three young children before attempting suicide. Her husband shared a statement online defending her as he asked the public to forgive her for her inhuman actions. Clancy, presently hospitalized for her suicide attempt, faces murder charges.

Patrick Clancy posted a seemingly heartfelt statement on Saturday, describing his wife as otherwise "loving and caring." Posted by Matthew Glaser, the organizer of the GoFundMe page, Patrick Clancy's statement dedicated separate paragraphs to all three of the children and to Lindsay Clancy.

In a post on GoFundMe, he defended Lindsay Clancy and mentioned that he took "pride in being her husband."

He said:

"She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was. Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life."

Shedding light on Patrick Clancy's marriage to the suspect, the post created a sense of marital bliss and mutual understanding.

It continued:

"I still remember the very moment I first laid eyes on her and can recall how overcome I was with the kind of love at first sight you only see in movies...We said 'I love you' to each other multiple times daily, as if it were a reflex. We habitually started every morning with a passionate hug, yielding a sigh of relief like we had each received the perfect medicine."

Patrick Clancy further asked people to forgive his wife for allegedly strangling and killing their three children, describing her as someone who was kind and loving.

He said:

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

"I’m completely lost without them" - Lindsay Clancy's husband posts tribute to his three deceased children

Patrick Clancy had reportedly left his Duxbury home to pick up food when 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled their three young children. She then jumped out of the window in an unsuccessful attempt at ending her life. On returning home, he found his kids, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma."

5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson were pronounced dead at the hospital. 8-month-old Callan was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where the infant succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

In a statement posted on a GoFundMe page, the grieving father opened up about the "excruciating" pain he felt after the loss of his children.

Through the fundraiser, which aims to raise funds for Lindsay Clancy's medical bills and funeral expenses for the children, Clancy said:

"A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you. The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat."

He then reminisced about the everyday moments the parents spent with their three young children. He mentioned that his kids gave him a "purpose" and that he now has a "massive void" in his life.

Speaking specifically about his youngest son, Patrick Clancy cited 8-month-old Callan as his inspiration and said that the infant was his "little hero."

Lindsay Clancy, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, had previously opened up about her mental health problems to some extent. According to CBS Boston, sources claimed that authorities could be considering the possibility that Lindsay Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

