What did Devin Wilson do? Maryland teen charged with murder over brother’s death

Devin Wilson, an 18-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 8-year-old brother, Dylan King, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The BPD alleges that Wilson had purchased the shotgun that he used to shoot his brother with. His stepfather has reportedly said that the teenager bought the firearm by trading it for a puppy.

While the incident occurred on December 30, 2022, Wilson was only arrested on January 17 and now faces first- and second-degree murder, assault, as well as weapons-related charges.

Medics rushed King to Johns Hopkins Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Devin Wilson was babysitting his four siblings when the incident occurred

According to court documents, Devin Wilson was babysitting his siblings, whose ages range from two to eight, when he shot Dylan. Wilson then allegedly called his mother, Marlena Cook, to tell her that his brother had been shot.

When their stepfather returned, Wilson allegedly changed his story and told the former that Dylan had accidentally shot himself.

When police reached the scene, they discovered a neighbor administering CPR on a young Dylan. He was then taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, but could not be saved.

When the officers entered the house in Presbury Street's 2100 block, they could hear someone sobbing in a bedroom upstairs. When they went up, officers discovered Devin Wilson in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at his head with his clothes, reportedly soaked in blood.

BPD officers managed to convince Wilson to put down his gun. He was then taken for a psychiatric assessment to Grace Medical Center.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Dylan's family

Some well-wishers have started a GoFundMe campaign for the deceased child's family where they are accepting donations for Dylan's funeral expenses as well as the family's daily living expenses.

The GoFundMe describes the family as:

"Dylan was 8 years old and the sweetest child you could ever meet, his silly personality and welcoming snagga tooth smile could warm and cheer anybody up. His care for others and the love he sent out into the world was infectious and our world is forever darkened with him gone."

Dylan reportedly went to Matthew A. Henson Elementary School. The GoFundMe page also revealed that Dylan had eight brothers and three sisters.

No permit is required to carry shotguns in Maryland

Devin Wilson was able to purchase the shotgun used in the alleged murder of his brother as there is no permit required in the state of Maryland to purchase either shotguns or rifles.

A neighbor, Robert Carter, spoke to WBAL TV regarding the easy availability of shotguns in the state. He said:

"Another tragedy in the Black community, but it's children, and that goes to show you how easy it is for a child, an 18-year-old, to get a shotgun. That's how easy it is".

A report published by EveryStat shows that around 743 people die in Maryland every year due to gun violence.

