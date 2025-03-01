What is diltiazem used for? Pills found near Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa identified as duo test negative for carbon monoxide

As the investigation into the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa continues, law enforcement found pills near Arakawa. The couple were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Today that the couple were likely dead for weeks.

According to the warrant obtained by People magazine, 65-year-old Arakwa was found in the bathroom near the pills-Tylenol, diltiazem and other unspecified thyroid medication.

For those uninitiated, diltiazem is a medication that is frequently used to treat blood pressure. According to MedlinePlus, it is also used to treat chest pain.

As per E! News, law enforcement also collected records from an online health tab results portal, MyQuest, from the residence alongside two green cellphones and a 2025 monthly planner.

Mendoza had previously stressed the significance of the pills in the ongoing investigation by saying that they were “something of concern.”

He also said in an interview with Today that getting a full toxicology report regarding the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa “could take up to three months or even possibly longer” but the team is hoping to obtain it sooner.

He also told Today that the pills are:

“Obviously very important evidence at the scene. That information was collected, that information was passed to the office of the medical investigator to help them make a determination. So we’re looking at that specifically and other medications that were possibly in the residence.”

Law enforcement rule out the possibility of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa dying of carbon monoxide

According to E! News law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa and their dog dying of carbon monoxide poisoning. This comes after the couple tested negative for the substance.

This news developed after fire chief Brian Moya had told Today:

“That was a home with natural gas in it, so it could have [played a factor]. There’s a lot of unanswered [questioned] there. When we arrived, we made sure our people as well as the sheriff were safe, and there was nothing that we found. We also went back again yesterday to do another round of searches… and we didn’t find anything as well.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas produced from kitchen appliances and other fuel items. When it collects in poorly ventilated spaces, it can be fatal.

Speaking about the same, renowned medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden said in an interview with AP News that carbon monoxide could be ruled out as a cause of death considering that it can dissipate from the environment but not from the body.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead after a maintenance worker showed up at the residence to do routine work but could not get inside. They then called security after fighting two people on the ground.

Gene Hackman was an acclaimed screen actor and also a two-time Oscar winner for the movies The French Connection and Unforgiven. He was nominated for a total of 5 Academy Awards as well. He was 95 years old at the time of his passing.

Betsy Arakawa was a classical pianist.

The couple had been married since 1991 and, as per Mendoza, they were part of a “very private family.”

Investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

