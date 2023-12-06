What is a dink relationship? Viral TikTok couple trend sparks backlash online 

As internet trends continue to take netizens by surprise, "dink" relationships have become the latest topic of conversation online. Several parents have taken to social media to criticize couples with no children. This comes in light of long-time partners taking to TikTok to share the benefits of having no youngsters to care for.

For those unversed, "dink" refers to Dual Income, No Kids. This would indicate that certain couples have more disposable income as their finances are not spent on raising children. Although the term has recently resurfaced online, it is certainly not new. The acronym was first introduced in the 80s when Nikki Finke wrote an article for the Los Angeles Times.

People may have many reasons for opting not to have children, including climate change and medical or financial concerns.

TikToker @johnefinance was among the many who shared the benefits of being in such a relationship. In a video, a couple said,

“We’re dinks, we go to Trader Joe’s and workout classes on the weekends, We’re dinks, we get into snobby hobbies like skiing and golfing. We’re dinks, we can go to Florida on a whim. We’re dinks, we’re already planning our European vacation next year.”

Some other benefits they shared included getting eight or more hours of sleep, being able to order desserts and appetizers at restaurants, and not having to use kids or dogs as excuses to leave parties, amongst other gains.

Another couple also shared the benefits of being in such relationships. Some included being able to go out for dinner every night after work, not having to ask their families for financial help, and being able to buy the snacks they wanted in bulk, amongst others.

“They completely miss the point of a marriage”: Netizens put dink relationships on blast

As the term spread rapidly, several critics opined that not having kids seemed lackluster. Others endlessly trolled the couples.

A few reactions to the rising internet trend read:

Republican commentator and social media personality Candace Owens also took to her official YouTube channel to diss the trend. She opined.

“If you look a little bit behind the veil here, you’ll see that these people on TikTok who are really just selfish brats that are really young, if they pursue this path [being in a childless relationship] what they’ll really wind up as is in their 50s… alone and taking pills to make themselves happy. It is why I talk about feminism as being a trap… it makes you fundamentally unhappy and alone.”

Nikki Finke said the couple’s lifestyle trend originated in 1987 to “beat inflation and income stagnation.” Inflation continues to be an ongoing issue. Unsurprisingly, Gen X, millennials, and even Gen Z couples prefer to live their lives without children.

A Pew Research Center 2021 study also found that 44% of non-parents between 18 and 49 revealed that they do not want to nor plan to have kids in the future. The rate has increased by 37% since 2018.