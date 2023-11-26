What did Ben Shapiro say about Candace Owens? Commentator slams author for being “disreputable” on Israel-Palestine conflict

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, in a recent interview, expressed strong criticism of author and political commentator Candace Owens regarding her stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. The exchange between the two figures has gained attention, with Shapiro accusing Owens of spreading misinformation, characterizing her views as “disreputable”.

"I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous. Everybody can see the moves that she's making and the things that she's saying, and I find them disreputable," Shapiro said.

The controversy started when Owens made remarks during a speaking engagement that seemed to downplay the severity of the conflict and its implications for both Israeli and Palestinian populations.

Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens spar over Israel-Palestine issue: Unpacking the conservative divide

Ben Shapiro, known for his staunch support of Israel, took particular offense to Owens's comments, sparking a heated debate between the two influential voices in conservative media. The critique came from a clip shared on X, which featured Shapiro standing in front of a crowd, answering questions.

During their exchange, Shapiro highlighted the importance of understanding the nuances and historical context of the Israel-Palestine conflict. He argued that Owens' statements lacked depth and failed to acknowledge the complexity of the situation.

Furthermore, he accused her of promoting a one-sided narrative that did a disservice to the Israeli people and undermined their security concerns.

Owens, a well-known conservative figure, has been vocal about her opposition to what she perceives as genocide against the Palestinian people.

Critics, such as Ami Kozak, argue that her views on the conflict lack balance and fail to recognize the legitimate security concerns of the Israeli government.

Shapiro‘s criticism of Owens is seen as part of a wider debate within conservative circles on the appropriate approach to the Israel-Palestinian issue.

The clash between Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens has generated significant discussion within both conservative and broader political circles. Social media has played a significant role in amplifying the exchange, with numerous users and media outlets sharing their views on the ongoing debate.

It is important to note that neither Shapiro nor Owens are the sole voices shaping the conversation on this topic. Experts, activists, and individuals with personal experiences continue to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Their diverse perspectives provide a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted nature of this complex issue.

The controversy between Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens surrounding the Israel-Palestine issue remains unresolved. It is likely that this debate will continue to unfold, with both commentators defending and elaborating their respective positions in the future.