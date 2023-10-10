“As someone who has not pimped women” - Ben Shapiro unleashes fury on Andrew Tate and brother over latter’s criticism of Israeli war tactics

Ben Shapiro vehemently criticized both Andrew Tate and his brother for their disapproval of Israeli military tactics, expressing his strong opposition to their views.

As a Jewish individual, Shapiro has consistently been outspoken in his support for Israel's efforts against terrorism.

The 39-year-old political commentator recently responded on X (formerly Twitter) to the United Nations Human Rights criticism of the Israeli defense forces' operations against Hamas' hideouts in Palestine:

"And they can fu*k right off."

Ben Shapiro's remarks spurred the controversial social media siblings to join the conversation. Andrew Tate and Tristan have been consistently vocal in their support of Palestine. 'Cobra' rebuked Shapiro and accused him of inciting his followers against the Palestinian people:

"Mr tough guy. Let me assure you as someone who has does his own fighting - as opposed to excitedly encouraging others to do it for him- while sitting at home on a comfy chair. Peace is always worth a conversation."

Credits: @benshapiro and @Cobratate on X

The elder Tate's reaction initiated an extended exchange between Ben Shapiro, and soon Tristan Tate also joined in to support his brother. However, the American author didn't hold back in criticizing Andrew for downplaying the atrocious actions carried out by Hamas militants against the people of Israel. He posted:

"Let me assure you, as someone who has not pimped women and bragged about it, that morality requires that those who r*pe women and kidnap children must be eradicated, not negotiated with."

Tristan replied:

"A Jewish man speaking of the 'eradication' of a race of people. 2023 is a scary time to be alive."

Ben Shapiro and Tristan continued to engage in an intense exchange, each accusing the other of concealing essential details in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Check out the posts below:

Ben Shapiro's fiery debate with Tate brothers sparks fan reactions

Meanwhile, fans responded to the intense debate between Ben Shapiro and the Tate brothers with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You’re talking to a hypocrite Ben. He will stand & glorify genocide & be proud about it."

Another wrote:

"the Tates have been captured by Islam, so now they act like moral relativist for everything that has something to do with it."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Ben, Why are you even arguing with this knucklehead?"

"He is attempting to create a false moral equivalency in order to demoralize people from standing against evil."

"stop replying to that troll. you're only getting him paid."

"I think his suggestion is to give Hamas a hug and say 'nice round'."

