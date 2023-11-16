What did Ben Shapiro say about Candace Owens’ post on Israel-Hamas conflict? Right-wing commentator responds to beef with her Daily Wire employer

Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have been engaged in a beef related to the Israel-Hamas conflict since November 4, 2023. The drama seemingly began after Owens tweeted stating that no government had the right to commit genocide. Shapiro, an Israel supporter, responded to the same during a gathering and went on to call her "faux sophistication" on the Israel-Hamas issue "ridiculous."

Owens then responded to Shapiro's criticism in an interview with Tucker Carlson on November 15, 2023, saying that those were "ad hominem attacks." She added that she wouldn't be responding with similar attacks. Later that same night, Owens went on to tweet a bible verse which ended with:

"You cannot serve both God and money."

Shapiro responded to the tweet and said:

"Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit."

The Candace Owens-Ben Shapiro Saga

As mentioned earlier, there seems to be beef between The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens, who hosts a political talk show on the network Candace. The issue looks to have stemmed from a tweet made by the latter on Friday, November 3, 2023.

In the tweet, Owens vehemently condemned genocide without mentioning Israel, Hamas, or Palestine.

The conservative political commentator took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that "no government anywhere" had the right to ever commit genocide. She added that there was no justification for the same.

Fellow conservative political commentator, Dave Rubin took issue with the tweet. Rubin responded with a chart that allegedly showcased how the Palestinian population had "5x’d" in the last few decades.

He mocked Owens on her stand regarding Hamas. Candace responded in two tweets by saying that she did not name any country in the tweet, just that genocide was wrong.

She wrote:

"In short— If the blanket statement that genocide is wrong upsets you in any way, then you need to check yourself. I said exactly what I meant and I won’t be backing down or apologizing or further clarifying this statement."

Earlier this week, a clip of Ben Shapiro condemning Candace Owens in what looked like a private gathering went viral on social media. While it is worth noting that it is unknown when or where this event took place, Shapiro launched into a staunch criticism of Candace Owens.

The Dail Wire founder answered an unspecified question about Candace Owens and stated that her behavior during the conflict was "disgraceful, without a doubt".

"I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous. It's not faux sophistication it's ridiculous. Everybody can see the moves that she's making and the things that she's saying and I find them disreputable," Shapiro added.

Following that, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Candace Owens sat down with an interview with former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. The latter, who didn't seem to know the background behind the situation, played the Ben Shapiro clip, asking Owens what it was about.

The host of Candace said that there wasn't too much of a background and that she saw the video when everyone else did.

"I can’t respond to it beyond what he’s saying because it’s just ad hominem attacks," she added.

Carlson agreed with her and pointed out that Shapiro went straight to claiming that Owens' handling of the situation was "absolutely disgraceful" without specifying anything else. Owens stated:

"Exactly. So I can’t respond to it on a level of intellect because there’s nothing that he has expressed—at least in that short clip—that he fundamentally disagrees with in terms of what I said,"

However, she added:

"I will say that I’m not going to respond with ad hominem attacks. I don't think it helps further the discussion."

Candace Owens pointed out that she would've been embarrassed if it was caught on video talking about her co-workers as Shapiro did. She claimed that the video spoke more about Ben's character than hers. Owens also confirmed that Shapiro never texted her for an apology or had made any contact regarding the issue.

She revealed that she has had disagreements with Shapiro in the past and that this is "particularly something that's interesting". The duo disagreed on the Covid vaccine and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. She also stated that Ben had taken the opposite stance to her regarding every issue in the last five years.

"I would hope that it would remain respectful and that you wouldn’t throw your colleagues under the bus, so to speak," Owens added.

Later that night, Owens took to X and tweeted out Matthew 5:9-11 and Matthew 6:24 from the Holy Bible. Matthew 5:9-11 speaks about how the peacemakers and the people who were persecuted for "righteousness' sake" were blessed. Meanwhile, Matthew 6:24 spoke about how people cannot serve "two masters," and Owens' tweet concluded by saying that one couldn't "serve both God and money."

To this, Ben Shapiro responded by saying:

"Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit."

Candace Owens immediately responded to Ben Shapiro's tweet and claimed that he had been "acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged" for weeks. The host of Candace stated that people have tried "to exercise exceeding understanding" of Shapiro's "raw emotion". She went on to say that she won't tolerate it when Shapiro crosses the line by reading himself into scripture.