"Makes more sense than people give her credit for": Candace Owens defends Jamie Foxx and Ne-Yo, leaves internet surprised with her take

Candace Owens is known for her unfiltered and controversial comments on topics about celebrities, religion, gender norms, and more. She recently spoke about Jamie Foxx's alleged anti-semitic post on her Candace Owens Podcast on August 7, 2023. She mentioned that Foxx's apology for his post did not sit well with her and she denounced people for misinterpreting his words.

Candace Owens also commented on how Ne-Yo "sounds passionate" and "sensible," about his opinions on the LGBTQ+ Community, which he has gained significant backlash for.

Several individuals took to the comments section of @theneighborhoodtalk's post and agreed with Owens' take.

Netizens seem to agree with Candice's opinions on Jamie Foxx and Ne-Yo. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Candace Owens supports Jamie Foxx and Ne-Yo in light of controversies

During her latest podcast entitled Ne-Yo Was Right and Jamie Foxx Wasn't Wrong, Candace Owens shared her opinion about the controversies involving the two artists. She referred to how both individuals issued apologies after facing backlash online and said:

"So unfortunately right now we live in a society where men are weak. Men don't even stand by their words nowadays."

Candace Owens said she was, "looking for examples of black men who would stand up and say 'I don't like the way that we are being imaged out into society.'" She also supported Ne-Yo's comments about the LQBTQIA+ community and said that it "made sense."

"So he sounds passionate and he sounds sensible and he’s asking a question that we’ve all asked ourselves 'Could you imagine giving children the authority to do whatever they wanted?' What would your house look like?" she said.

Several individuals agreed with the host of the podcast and expressed their views about the topic in the comments section of @theneighborhoodtalk's post. Netizens mentioned that they were surprised that they agreed with her and believed that she had a "valid point" and had "always been intelligent."

Netizens agree with Candace Owens (Images via Instagram)

What did Ne-Yo say about the LGBTQIA+ community?

In a podcast with DJ Vlad on August 6, 2023, the 43-year-old singer, Ne-Yo opened up about his take on transgender individuals. He spoke about how underage children should not be allowed to make the decision to transition by themselves.

Ne-Yo went on to say that parents have forgotten how to be parents. The She Knows singer asked in a VladTv interview, "If your little boy comes to you and says, 'I want to be a little girl,' you just let him rock with that?"

DC_Draino @DC_Draino Singer Ne-Yo puts out public statement to his 4M Instagram followers that he stands by his original statement:



Little kids should not get genital mutilation surgeries



His publicist put out a statement saying he apologized to the pronoun mafia and would “educate himself”, but… pic.twitter.com/PHpdeJyI4e Singer Ne-Yo puts out public statement to his 4M Instagram followers that he stands by his original statement:Little kids should not get genital mutilation surgeriesHis publicist put out a statement saying he apologized to the pronoun mafia and would “educate himself”, but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He added:

"When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand.”

Candace Owens mentioned in her podcast that Hollywood and the Government are trying to further the "trans agenda," and so they expect "this black man to buckle and he did."

His opinions offended the LGBTQIA+ community, prompting him to issue an apology, which he then retracted. Ne-Yo shared a brief apology via his now-deleted post and mentioned that he regretted offending the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity," he said, as reported by Vibe.

Ne-Yo posted a new video doubling down on his opinion saying,

"My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it."

Jamie Foxx's anti-semitic controversy

On August 4, Jamie Foxx, the Night Shift actor shared an Instagram post saying:

"They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove"

Netizens connected his post to "Jewish deicide," a term that means individuals believed Jewish people were solely responsible for the death of Jesus Christ, according to The Times Of Israel.

Foxx later issued an apology and apologized to the Jewish community as he said:

"That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with "they" not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone."

Owens spoke about the incident and said that the "black internet" and "black Twitter" rose to Jamie Foxx's defense as colloquially, "They killed Jesus" is a reference to fake friends in the black community. She said that he meant Judas was a fake friend, and that his post had nothing to do with the Jewish community.