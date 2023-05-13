What is pickleball? Jamie Foxx's daughter provides update on actor's health amid concern over medical complication

Jamie Foxx's hospitalization led to a lot of concern among his fans, and his daughter Corrine has tried to keep everyone updated with what has been going on so far. The actress shared a post on her Instagram Story where she revealed her father's current condition and wrote:

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Concept of Pickleball and everything else about it

Pickleball refers to a paddle sport that is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. This sport is ideal for people of all ages and involves a paddle and a plastic ball with a hole.

The game has become popular over the years, and the rules for playing the game are also simple. The rules are the same as those for ping-pong, and they don't take a lot of effort to learn and understand.

It is claimed to be healthy for everyone and may be played inside a court that is smaller than a tennis court. It helps anyone to work on their balance, agility, reflexes, and hand-eye coordination. It can be the best option for those who have discontinued playing tennis for physical issues.

Both indoor and outdoor facilities are available for those who wish to play pickleball. For the outdoor option, a pickleball pole can be installed in any place.

Why was Jamie Foxx taken to the hospital?

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for some unknown health problems (Image via Tiffany Rose/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx was taken to the hospital last month for some unknown medical complications. But he was reportedly suffering from a brain bleed and had to undergo treatment for it. According to Media Take Out, one of his friends spoke about his health problems, adding that it was not a serious matter.

Jamie Foxx's friend stated that the actor was suffering from severe headaches, due to which he decided to get a quick check-up. Corrine also shared a post on Instagram at the time and wrote:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Although his family members have not disclosed a lot about his health issues, he shared a post on Instagram earlier this month, thanking everyone for their love and support all these days.

The 55-year-old will be appearing in a lineup of films that are scheduled to release soon. This includes Strays, God Is a Bullet, They Cloned Tyrone, Geechee, The Burial, Tin Soldier, Back in Action, and Groove Tails.

Poll : 0 votes