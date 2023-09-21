How old is David Brooks' wife? Age and NYT columnist's love life explored amid Newark airport meal controversy

David Brooks is a 62-year-old New York Times (NYT) columnist who was recently roasted by netizens over a post he made on X, formerly Twitter. His tweet was about an airport meal that reportedly cost him $78. Brooks, who is a moderate conservative political commentator, expressed his discontentment about the food prices.

Brooks is married to 38-year-old Anne Synder, the editor-in-chief of Comment magazine. The couple was taking a flight from Newark Airport on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, when David decided to have a late-night dinner. He ordered burgers and fries, which most people believe is the safest option at any airport.

Expand Tweet

David took to X to share a photo of his meal that had a burger, some fries, and veggies along with some complementary condiments. He went on to complain about the price and added that this was why people of the US thought they had a "terrible economy."

A community note was added to David's post stating that based on the table, chair, sheet, cut of fries, and everything else in the picture, it was taken at the Smokehouse Restaurant. The note mentioned that the restaurant is located in Terminal A of the airport and added that the burger and fries only cost $17. A link to the photo of the menu was also provided as evidence.

Expand Tweet

Along with the burger and fries, the image that Brooks shared also showed a glass of alcohol next to the food. Netizens who saw the tweet pointed out that it was the alcohol that might have added to the total price of David Brooks' $78 meal.

Expand Tweet

David Brooks' relationship with his wife explored in the wake of the Airport Meal drama

The NYT columnist and his wife Anne Snyder began dating in the early 2010s. When Brooks released his fourth book, The Road to Character in 2015, he wrote a gratitude piece of around 110 words for Snyder. The latter, who was 30 at the time, was Brooks' research assistant.

In the section of acknowledgment of the book, David Brooks expressed his admiration for Snyder and praised her for her artistic capabilities. He also shared that Anne Snyder was the motivation behind the book where he spoke about "inner life" and morality.

Anne Snyder and David Brooks got married on August 30, 2017. Additional information about their nuptials is unknown except that they got married in Arboretum, D.C. At the time of their marriage, Brooks was 56 and Anne was 32. Their significant age gap, of 24 years, was a topic of public opinion, but the couple didn't seem to pay much heed to it.

Apart from serving as the editor-in-chief at Comment Magazine, Anne Snyder hosts a podcast called The Whole Person Revolution. She is also the co-editor of her book Breaking Ground: Charting Our Future In A Pandemic Year, which was published in January 2022.

It it worth noting that at the time of writing this article, neither Anne nor David have spoken about the NYT columnist's trolling on the internet.