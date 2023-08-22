Why was the Fresh and Fit podcast cancelled? Internet reacts as hosts cry after being kicked off YouTube partner program

Infamous YouTube podcast Fresh and Fit has reportedly been demonetized by the video-sharing platform, a move that left its hosts in tears. During a live stream session on August 19, Myron Gaines - who co-hosts the podcast alongside Walter Weekes - announced the "sucky news," revealing he was "shocked" by YouTube's decision. He asked Weekes:

"Is this the end bro? Because we got some bad news man."

Myron Gaines then revealed that Fresh and Fit has been "kicked off the YouTube partner program," a type of membership that allows authors to monetize their audience and get access to exclusive features. Weekes then added that the Super Chat, which helps garner money to run the channel, is no longer available.

"So basically, we're going to figure out what's going on because we don't really know all the details. We're working with YouTube to try to come to a middle ground and, you know, work together and figure this out."

As for the reason, the Fresh and Fit podcasters have not revealed the reason behind YouTube's decision about their channel but speculated that it was about the topics they discussed on the channel. Myron said that their podcast covers "uncomfortable conversations about uncomfortable topics" and not what's "politically correct."

"That's unfortunately the risk you take when you make the kind of content that we do."

Internet users react to Fresh and Fit podcast being demonetized

After the news of the Fresh and Fit podcast being demonetized by YouTube went viral, the internet was happy. Several users expressed their contentment now that the controversial podcast has been demonetized, with one of them stating "absolutely nothing of value was lost."

Others slammed Myron and Walter for being too egoist and mocked them for crying instead of being "real men" about the situation.

In the same livestream session, Myron Gaines asked his followers to help them run their "expensive" podcast by subscribing to their Fresh and Fit channel on Rumble for $5 per month.

"We need you guys to save us now."

He also urged that it wasn't about the money, but they were worried that they won't be able to run their YouTube channel and will have to ask for help. The podcasters said they would still keep posting their stuff on YouTube as long as they could.

"If I have to take a pay cut, I will gladly to that. Guys, come on over to Rumble."

The misogynistic podcast has long been criticized for its conservative views, while the podcasters have been compared to other controversial personalities like Andrew Tate and Pearl.