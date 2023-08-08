"We already know about the circumstances in question": Fans speculate about reason behind Made in America cancellation

The Made in America Festival which was supposed to take place on September 2 and 3, 2023 has been cancelled. The news was announced on Tuesday, August 8, after the official website of the event issued a notice about the same. The event was to be headlined by Sza and Lizzo, and the organizers revealed that it was being canceled due to "severe circumstances outside of production control."

People are speculating that the event was canceled in light of the recent lawsuit against Lizzo. This comes after three of her backup dancers accused her of s*xual harassment and creating a toxic work environment. The official lawsuit was filed on August 1, 2023, by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

"I'm blaming Lizzo" - Netizens speculate as Made in America 2023 is canceled

The Made in America Festival was set to commence on September 2, 2023, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Lizzo and Sza were announced as the headliners this year. However, the organizers shared a statement on social media on August 8, announcing that the 2023 edition of the Made in America Festival "will no longer be taking place."

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," the statement read.

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."

The mayor of Philadelphia also tweeted about the sudden cancellation of the event. The organizers assured ticket holders that they would get refunds at the original point of purchase.

Mayor Jim Kenney @PhillyMayor I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 @MIAFestival will not be taking place. We’re grateful to the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, and we look forward to bringing MIA back to the Parkway next year. twitter.com/MIAFestival/st…

After the news about the event being canceled surfaced online, individuals took to social media and speculated that Lizzo's recent lawsuit was the reason behind the same.

Although netizens blame Lizzo for the cancellation of the festival, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation about the same.

Shawn Corey Carter, more popularly known as Jay-Z is the founder of the Made in America festival. He started the event in 2012 and announced its inception at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Lizzo's s*xual harassment lawsuit

Lizzo was accused of fat-shaming, wrongful termination, s*xual and religious harassment, and more by three of her dancers. The Juice singer's production team, Big Grrrl Touring Inc., and her lead dancer, Shirlene Quigley were also sued by the plaintiffs.

The American rapper allegedly forced the plaintiff, Arianna Davis, to touch a nude performer's body at a strip club in Amsterdam called Bananenbar. NBC reported that Lizzo commented about Arianna's lack of "commitment" to her job, which Davis alleged was a "thinly veiled" remark about her weight gain.

The rapper also raised concerns about the dancers getting drunk before concerts and Crystal Williams refuted her claims. A few days later, she was laid off due to "budget constraints" on April 26, 2023. Both Noelle and Arianna were also allegedly harassed by Shirlene, the dance captain, for their religious beliefs.