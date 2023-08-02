"Her weight shaming is insane": Lizzo allegations spark disbelief, trigger wild memes online

American rapper Lizzo, known to promote body positivity and diversity, is being sued by three former backup dancers for s*xual harassment and creating a toxic work environment. The lawsuit was filed against the singer-songwriter on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in a Los Angeles Superior Court.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mature themes. Reader discretion is advised.

In addition to Lizzo, the lawsuit named the 35-year-old's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of her dance team.

The plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, claimed to have faced religious, s*xual, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, and assault, among other allegations.

Talking about the case, the plaintiff's lawyer, Ron Zambrano, stated:

"(It) seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Needless to say, netizens were left shocked and confused after the news was made public.

Lawsuit against Lizzo leaves internet aghast

As news of the lawsuit spread, internet users were quick to share their reactions on the subject. Many called her behavior "on brand" with that of big celebrities who don't practice what they preach. They shared some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips to criticize her behavior.

What did the lawsuit state?

The suit shockingly claims that the plaintiffs felt pressured to touch and engage with nude dancers at a live show in Amsterdam's Red Light District. In a separate incident, they were taken to a nude cabaret bar without prior information, thus "robbing them of the choice" to not attend.

Additionally, dance captain Quigley was accused of pushing her Christian ideology on the dancers and even outing Davis' "intensely personal detail" on social media.

At one point, Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott, allegedly questioned Davis' commitment to the tour by expressing mock concern about her weight gain.

Later in the day, Lizzo's former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest backed up the claims in separate Instagram stories.

All three dancers were fired earlier this year. Representatives for Lizzo or Quigley have not commented on the controversy.