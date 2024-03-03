"What a disgusting person": Benny Blanco receives backlash for allegedly disrespecting Jollibee and spitting food out of his mouth

Benjamin Joseph Levin, popularly known as Benny Blanco, is an American record producer who was born in the United States. He recently received backlash online after he shared a video criticizing the popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee on TikTok.

He stated that he had never tried food from the chain and also gave his followers some information about his background as he said:

"Not a lot of you know but my stepmom is from the Philippines so I grew up eating a sh*t load of Filipino food."

In the three-minute clip, Blanco sampled a few items from Jollibee including spaghetti, chicken, adobo rice, and pineapple juice. However, he was accused of "disrespecting" the establishment as the clip featured him criticizing the food and also spitting out the spaghetti.

Expand Tweet

The video went viral online and several social media users reacted to it and called Benny Blanco a "disgusting person."

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Benny Blanco's video about Jollibee

Netizens slam Blanco for his recent video (Image via Facebook/@Benny Blanco)

A recent video featuring American record producer Benny Blanco reviewing food from the popular Filipino chain, Jollibee, sparked backlash online.

The video featured him trying several items from the fast-food joint and commenting on each of them. Blanco made negative remarks about the fried chicken, rice, french fries, and the drinks by the company and was also seen dipping the chicken into his drink, which did not sit well with netizens.

Expand Tweet

The viral video also saw Blanco tasting the fried chicken and adobo rice, which he called "dry" and said it "tastes like bu*t." Following this, he opened up the spaghetti and said it smelled like "vomit" as he covered his nose and gave the camera a glimpse of his food. He then grabbed a fork and tasted the food before he spat it out, saying:

“I feel like that just ruined my night. Ew, it's like... Ew, Jollibee, ew."

Netizens believed he was being "disrespectful" and took to the comments section of @officebarbies' tweet to react to the clip after it went viral online. They stated that while it was alright not to like the food, it was not okay to disrespect it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per Philstar Global, Blanco shared a new video on TikTok after the backlash he received and tried other Filipino food, including a Jollibee Chicken Sandwich. He reportedly stated that he had reversed his opinion of the chain and said the sandwich was "so good."