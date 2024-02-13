"Selena took his phone and posted it": Internet slams Benny Blanco over apparent Hailey Bieber phone cover shade

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco, made headlines after he posted a picture of a bitten hotdog placed on an iPhone via his Instagram Story. As soon as the post surfaced, netizens speculated it was a dig at Hailey Bieber, the wife of Selena Gomez’s former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber is the founder and owner of a skincare and beauty brand called Rhode Skin. Recently, the brand launched a collection of phone covers with custom-made pouches to hold the company’s lip products. The media personality was seen posing with her phone with a Rhode Skin lip line kept in the viral case. And now, Benny Blanco’s Instagram story featuring the hotdog resembles the same.

In this regard, an X user with the handle @loonsweetner commented under @selenagcharts’ tweet, claiming that Selena took Benny’s phone and posted the alleged shady picture.

“She is still obsessed with Hailey and Justin”: Netizens call out Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in the wake of the latter’s alleged dig at Hailey Bieber

Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII final, both Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dropped pictures on their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday. While the 31-year-old Only Murders In the Building star posted a few cozy photos with her boyfriend, the 35-year-old Blanco seemingly threw shade at Hailey Bieber with his Instagram Story featuring a hotdog placed on his phone.

In the wake of Benny Blanco's post, social media users have united to call him out alongside Selena.

So far, neither of the couples has responded to the latest drama.

The reported feud between Selena and Hailey has been going on for years, but it made headlines in February 2023 when Gomez took to TikTok and shared concern over her over-laminated eyebrows.

A couple of hours later, Hailey Bieber’s close friend Kylie Jenner posted a close-up screenshot of her and Hailey’s eyebrows captured during a Facetime call, making fans speculate it was a dig at Selena.

Hailey and Selena have been pitied against each other since the former tied the knot with Justin Bieber. However, both have defended one another, saying the beef was made up.

Once, the Barney & Friends star even called out people, saying whoever was giving death threats to Hailey did not belong in her fanbase as she did not condone such “hateful negativity” and asked her followers to leave Hailey alone.

Interestingly, in August 2023, while promoting Rare Beauty’s new brow-lifting gel, Selena playfully referenced her laminated eyebrows, which were previously at the center of controversy.

Notably, the Hulu star was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from December 2010 to March 2018. Six months after they finally went separate ways, the Canadian singer tied the knot with 27-year-old model and entrepreneur Hailey.

Meanwhile, Selena has been dating record executive Benny Blanco since the summer of 2023, which they made public in December last year.

As for Benny and Justin, the duo have previously collaborated on several songs including Eenie Meenie, Somebody to Love, Love Yourself, Cold Water, and Lonely.

