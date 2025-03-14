What is Donatella Versace’s net worth? Fortune explored amid her new role as the chief brand ambassador

Donatella Versace has stepped down as chief creative officer of Versace. The Italian luxury brand confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Donatella would maintain her association with the company, assuming the role of its chief brand ambassador.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the fashion designer noted:

"I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades."

As chief brand ambassador, Donatella Versace would support the brand on a global scale, helping with its philanthropic endeavors, including the Versace Foundation. Dario Vitale, former design and image director at Miu Miu, is set to succeed Donatella. Praising Vitale's talent, she continued to write:

"Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donatella boasts a fortune of an estimated $400 million.

Gianni made Donatella Versace the Vice President of Versace when he founded the company in 1978

Donatella Versace was born in 1995 in Reggio de Calabria, Italy. Her mother, Francesca, was a dressmaker, while her father, Antonio, was a salesman. She was the youngest of four siblings, Gianni, Santo, and Tina. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina died at the age of 12 of a tetanus infection.

Francesca taught both Donatella and Gianni about fashion as children. Per the outlet, Donatella Versace began dyeing her hair blond at the age of 11 at her brother's insistence.

In 1973, she enrolled at the University of Florence, studying foreign languages. At the time, she aimed to become a teacher. While at the university, she frequently traveled to Milan to help Gianni with his clothing business. Needless to say, the siblings shared a close bond.

Valuing her input as a critic and muse, Gianni made her Vice President of his newly founded luxury fashion house, Versace, in 1978. Donatella managed the brand's fashion shows and advertising campaigns. She also handled the label Versus as well as launched the perfume Blonde.

However, it wasn't until the 1990s that Donatella Versace became involved with the business side. Following Gianni's murder in 1997, the brand's control fell onto Donatello's shoulders, and she became Versace's new CEO, chief creative officer, and artistic director. It is worth noting that Gianni's death left her devastated, and she struggled with addiction.

Under her leadership, Versace launched several advertising campaigns featuring celebrities like Madonna, Demi Moore, Courtney Love, and Nicki Minaj. She designed Palazzo Versace resorts in Australia and Dubai. Donatella is perhaps best remembered for designing Jennifer Lopez's green chiffon dress that she wore at the Milan Fashion Week in 2000.

Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 - Source: Getty

Per CNW, in 2014 Versace sold a 20% stake to a private equity firm, Blackstone. Subsequently, Donatella's stake was worth $280 million, while her daughter, who inherited a 50% stake in the company from her uncle, owned $700 million worth. Donatella Versace played a key role in selling the company to Michael Kors Holdings for $2.12 billion in 2018.

Further, in 2019, the designer bought a 15,000 sqft mansion in Meina, Italy, for 5 million euros.

Dario Vitale will assume his new position at Versace this April.

