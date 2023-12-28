What did Dr. Jo Gow do? University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor fired for reputation-damaging behavior

Following the discovery of p*rnographic recordings involving University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Jo Gow and his wife, the UW Board of Regents unanimously fired him during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, December 27.

Recently, Gow and his spouse were accused of managing an Onlyfans account, according to reports against him.

As per FOX9, addressing the termination of Jo Gow, University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman wrote in a statement on Wednesday night,

“Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent."

Dr. Jo Gow was fired for his involvement with the adult film industry

Jo Gow has been accused of explicit behavior (Image via University of Wisconsin-La Crosse / Facebook / University of Wisconsin-La Crosse)

Jo Gow, the longest tenured person in the UW System and chancellor for almost 17 years, had made his retirement intentions known to the public on August 30. He intended to become a full-time tenured professor after retirement. However, after discovering his involvement with adult films, the university quickly removed him.

According to the system officials, the university board fired him after discovering "specific conduct" that damaged the university's reputation. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the behavior involved him and his wife, Carmen Wilson, participating in online p*rnographic videos.

Furthermore, according to the same source, Jo Gow and his spouse were operating under the username "@S*xyHappyCouple" on many websites, including a YouTube channel where they prepare vegan meals while posing as adult film stars.

The same source has reported that an Onlyfans account with "fully explicit scenes" is promoted on a Twitter account associated with the cookery show.

In 2020, Jo Gow and his spouse, Carmen Wilson, discussed their love of vegan food on a podcast. However, the adult-themed cooking show's episodes seem to have only recently been released on YouTube, suggesting that it is a relatively new concept.

Additionally, it is believed that they share the same name on at least two adult websites and a social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The couple uploaded all of their movies within the previous two months, some of which have received over 200,000 views.

They have also published two novels under the pen names Geri and Jay Hart, which feature pictures of Gow and Wilson and recount their experiences working in the adult film industry.

In their 2017 book, Monogamy with Benefits: How P*rn Enriches Our Relationship, they detail how they started a s*xual journal together and traveled the country, stopping at legal b*othels, swinger gatherings, s*x expos, st*ip clubs, and the set of their adult videos.

According to FOX9, University of Wisconsin System Regent President Karen Walsh addressed the event in the same statement that was released on Wednesday night and stated,

“Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor."

Jo Gow's tenure as chancellor ended on Wednesday night, but Rothman added that he will be put on paid administrative leave "as he transitions into his faculty role" at UW-La Crosse.

On the other hand, in the wake of Jo Gow's dismissal, UW-La Crosse Provost & Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Betsy Morgan was named temporary chancellor.

According to MPR News, Morgan expressed her gratitude to the faculty, staff, and students at UW-La Crosse in an email sent on Wednesday night. It was a part of the university's efforts to find a permanent chancellor.