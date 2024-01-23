What did Edward Richmond Jr. do? Former soldier convicted of manslaughter arrested on Jan 6 charges 

Edward Richmond Jr., a former U.S. Army soldier convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a handcuffed civilian in Iraq over a decade ago, was arrested on Monday, January 22, for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

The 40-year-old faces numerous charges, including felonies and misdemeanors, for allegedly violently assaulting police with a baton during the riots in 2021. Prosecutors claim that Richmond, originally from Louisiana, traveled from Ohio with a group of approximately nine to attend pro-Trump rallies in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was set to certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Edward Richmond Jr., former soldier, arrested in Capitol riot assault

According to the criminal complaint, Edward Richmond Jr., 40, adorned with a "black helmet, goggles, shoulder pads, an orange 2-way radio, and a patch on his chest of the Louisiana state flag," actively participated in the Capitol riots on January 6. The violent breach, orchestrated by numerous Trump supporters, disrupted the certification process and forced lawmakers and staff to seek safety.

Richmond's presence was allegedly captured on security footage in the area of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, where some of the most aggressive attacks on police occurred. Body camera footage purportedly shows Richmond using a baton to strike law enforcement officers multiple times during the chaotic events.

A confidential witness, maintaining a "prior continuing and close relationship" with Edward Richmond Jr., identified him in pictures provided to federal investigators. Describing Richmond's appearance, the witness remarked, "He looks like he's going to war," as detailed in the criminal complaint reported by Law & Crime.

Edward Richmond Jr. was previously convicted of manslaughter

In 2004, Richmond faced conviction for voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an Iraqi cow herder while serving with the U.S. Army in Tikrit. A military panel determined that Richmond shot Muhamad Husain Kadir in the head during a suspected roundup of insurgents while he was being placed under arrest by soldiers.

As per the trial, Richmond claimed ignorance about Kadir being handcuffed and expressed a belief that he was about to attack a soldier, as reported by The Associated Press. Although originally charged with unpremeditated murder, which carried a potential life sentence, the panel reduced the charge to voluntary manslaughter.

As a result of the conviction, Richmond was dishonorably discharged and sentenced to three years in military prison. His past legal troubles now cast a shadow on his recent arrest related to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, where he faces charges of assaulting police and participating in the violent breach of the Capitol building.

Edward Richmond Jr. faces serious charges in Capitol riots case

For his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots, Edward Richmond Jr. is confronted with a range of charges, including several felonies. These charges include civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers while using a dangerous weapon, and inflicting bodily injury on certain officers.

Additionally, Edward Richmond Jr. is charged with misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.