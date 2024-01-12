What did Myrta Romanos do? Third suspect arrested in pregnant teen Savannah Soto, boyfriend murder case

Myrta Romanos, 47, has become the latest individual to be arrested in connection with the tragic deaths of a pregnant teenager, Savannah Soto, and her boyfriend. San Antonio police have described the incident as a botched drug deal gone awry.

Authorities identified Myrta Romanos, the alleged killer's stepmother, as facing serious charges related to the incident. Lt. Michelle Ramos disclosed that they have accused Romanos of three crimes: altering, destroying, or concealing a human corpse, abusing a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

This recent arrest occurred following the apprehension of Christopher Preciado, 19, who faced a capital murder charge, and Ramon Preciado, 53, accused of abuse toward a corpse. The charges against Ramon Preciado stem from allegations that he aided Christopher in moving the bodies after the fatal incident.

The authorities charged Christopher Preciado, the alleged primary perpetrator, with capital murder for his involvement in the deaths of both the pregnant teenager and her boyfriend.

Myrta Romanos is the third arrest in Savannah Soto and boyfriend's murder case

Myrta Romanos was taken into custody one week after the initial arrests. Handcuffed and surrounded by reporters, Myrta Romanos ignored a barrage of questions about her potential involvement in the case as she boarded the police car.

The legal proceedings raise questions about Myrta Romanos' legal representation without clarity on whether she has secured an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Additionally, Ramon Preciado, 53, initially charged with abuse of a corpse, is now facing an expanded set of charges, according to court records. These include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and, once again, altering, destroying, or concealing a human corpse.

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were found dead in Guerra's Kia Optima in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Soto, nine months pregnant, and Guerra were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head. Unfortunately, their unborn baby did not survive.

Soto and Guerra were reported missing in late December, a day before Soto, who was scheduled to be induced for childbirth. Their lifeless bodies were found several days later in Guerra's car. Leon Valley police revealed that Soto had gone missing past her delivery date, prompting her family to contact San Antonio police due to a missed essential medical appointment.

Police indicated that surveillance footage played a crucial role in the arrests of Christopher Preciado, Ramon Preciado, and Myrta Romanos. Myrta Romanos, identified as the stepmother of the alleged main perpetrator, was seen leaving and returning to her home in a truck with Christopher and Ramon Preciado on the night of the murder.

Disturbingly, the gun used in the killings belonged to Myrta Romanos, as disclosed by the authorities. During a police interview on January 4, following the arrest of Christopher and Ramon, Romanos claimed she thought she was asleep at the time Soto and Guerra were killed. Their bodies were transported, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Lieutenant Ramos explained,

"Myrta Romanos' arrest was not immediate during the early stages of the investigation, as detectives were aware that a third person was involved, but lacked sufficient evidence to confirm it was Romanos."

He continued,

"Our detectives had been actively seeking a third suspect following the earlier arrests. However, we exercised caution, waiting until we could amass the necessary evidence to present the strongest case to prosecutors."

Myrta Romanos' involvement was caught through security camera footage

According to Ramos, security video played a pivotal role in establishing Romanos' involvement on the night of the murder. Ramos stated that "Security camera footage clearly indicates that Romanos was present on the night of the murder."

Expand Tweet

The released security footage showed a heavy-set individual driving a dark Chevrolet Silverado and another person driving Guerra's Kia. The two were observed communicating before driving in separate directions.

Shortly after the murders, a video was released by the police featuring two individuals described as persons of interest. One drove a dark Chevy Silverado with a bed cover, and the other operated Guerra's Kia Optima. Police Chief Bill McManus highlighted that the video was recorded "very close to" where the bodies were discovered just a few days before the grim revelation.

Through social media, Lieutenant Ramos acknowledged the public's awareness of a potential third individual. Ramos emphasized during Wednesday's statement,

"There was a lot of information on social media that there was a third individual involved, and our homicide detectives were aware of that. However, we were looking for enough probable cause to make that arrest."

San Antonio police express confidence that all suspects involved in the killings of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra are now in custody.

Following Myrta Romanos' arrest on Wednesday, she was escorted from police headquarters to the magistrate's office. Police noted that Christopher Preciado has no prior criminal record. However, his father, Ramon Preciado, has a history of criminal involvement.

As the legal proceedings unfold, bond amounts have been set for the accused. Ramon Preciado's bond is $600,000, while Christopher Preciado's is notably higher at $2 million.