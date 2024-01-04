Disclaimer: This article contains details of a multiple homicide case. Reader's discretion is advised.

The San Antonio police department arrested and charged 19-year-old Christopher Preciado for the murders of pregnant teen Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra after their bodies were found in a car last week.

In a press release on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, the San Antonio police department announced Christopher Preciado was arrested on suspicion of capital murder of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

In the press release, Police added Christopher Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was also arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse. Furthermore, Ramon Preciado was accused of helping his son “move the bodies.”

“Tonight, SAPD arrested 19-year-old Christopher Preciado for the murders of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra. Christopher is charged with Capital Murder. SAPD also arrested his father, 53-year old Ramon Preciado, who is charged with Abuse of a Corpse for helping Christopher move the bodies after they were murdered.”

Arrest details of Savannah Soto and Mathew Guerra murder suspects Ramon and Christopher Preciado explored

A week after pregnant teen Savannah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead, each with a gunshot wound, in a car parked near a San Antonio apartment complex, police announced the arrests of two suspects in the case.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, and his father, Ramon, was also charged with abuse of a corpse after he was accused of helping his son move the bodies.

The arrest comes days after police released surveillance footage that showed the victim’s car, a silver Kia Optima, and an unidentified pick-up truck with two individuals. The video was recorded before the bodies were found.

Savannah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found dead in a car on December 26 in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye, three days after they were reported missing. Soto, who was nine months pregnant, was scheduled for induced labor on Sunday, December 24, but failed to turn up to her appointment.

Authorities said Savannah's cell phone found at the crime scene helped the technology team, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service, to gather sufficient information that led to the arrest on Wednesday.

According to Fox News, the Secret Service was able to locate the vehicle seen on the surveillance footage. They tracked down the owners to the perpetrator's home shortly after finding the car.

When officers arrived at the home, the father, Ramon Preciado, reportedly answered the door and cooperated with the investigation.

Police believe Savannah Soto and her boyfriend were killed due to a drug deal that turned bad

While authorities have yet to disclose salient details in the case, police said they believe the shooting was a narcotics-related deal that turned awry, Fox News reported.

The potential motive echoed Guerra's mother’s statement in a Facebook post written shortly after the victim’s disappearance. In the post, Guerra’s mother, Karen Hernandez, suggested the couple were taken against their will as her son was mixed up with some dangerous people.