Why are Donald Trump supporters unhappy with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Reasons for MAGA world's outrage explored

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the biggest off-field subjects of the NFL right now. During a win against the Chicago Bears, the pop star was seen cheering from the stands of Arrowhead Stadium, and the rumors of a relationship only intensified when she and the tight end were seen together.

But not everyone is happy - and former US President Donald Trump is one of those. Speaking to the Daily Caller, he opined that the two would not last long together:

"I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not - most likely not."

But who else is expressing their outrage? And why?

Pro-Trump commentators express their disdain at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift connection

Last week, Australian-American political commentator Nick Adams went off on Kelce and his purported partner in a Twitter video:

"We have all seen the horrifying footage of Travis Kelce promoting Pfizer's booster shots. Like you, I am devastated. But I am also pissed off. This is a betrayal unlike anything this nation has seen since Mike Pence. Travis Kelce is done. His man-card is revoked. And you know whom I blame? Taylor Allison Swift"

Then, on the morning of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets, he announced a boycott, using strong language on them two:

But it was not just Adams, though. Another pro-Trump X user had this to say about the pair:

PR experts weigh in on veracity, aftereffect of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

Up to this day, fans are still asking whether the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship will eventually become for real or dissipate. Insider decided to test that theory by interviewing some publicity specialists to give their opinion.

Emma Telesca, who works for Anderson Group Public Relations, believes the relationship is genuine:

"PR relationships have been going on since the beginning of Hollywood. I will say the Taylor Swift effect is on another level.

"They obviously enjoy each other's company. They were at an after-party together. It's not like they just got a pap shot and left."

5WPR founder Ronn Torossian, meanwhile, believes the NFL will benefit greatly from the attention that the relationship brings:

"The NFL needs to be thanking its lucky stars for Taylor Swift. Think about what that does for ticket prices.

"They should be riding that train as long as they can."

And indeed, Stubhub reported that ticket prices for the Chiefs-Jets game had tripled with Swift expected to attend. But if this trend carries over to subsequent games, it could come at the cost of the average fan.