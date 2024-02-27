What are the effects of estrogen on the male body? Llorona band drama explained as singer is fired 

Hardcore band Llorona have garnered immense traction online after it was revealed that their vocalist, Diego, was fired. This comes after he reportedly dosed his bandmate with estrogen in hopes of stealing his fiancée. It has also since been revealed that the bandmate has been undergoing medical treatments to stabilize his fluctuating hormones.

In a now-deleted post, Llorona stated that Diego attempted to force a transition onto bandmate Sixx, in an attempt to "sabotage" his relationship. It was revealed that Diego was giving him pre-workout drinks laced with female hormones. The Instagram story also stated:

“He has been attempting to force a transition onto him for the last 5 months, in hopes that would give him the opportunity to ‘swoop in’ once he looked stronger and more manly in comparison (Stupid cave man mindset that makes zero sense).”

The band has since deleted their Instagram account (Image via llorona.hc/Instagram)

They also added:

“We have decided to part ways with our vocalist Diego due to admission of very disturbing and concerning behavior”

It was also revealed that Llorona learned about the secret hormone dosing after Diego ousted himself while he was intoxicated.

What does estrogen do to a male’s body? Details revealed as Llorona fires Diego

For those uninitiated, it is worth noting that the male sex also has estrogen in their body. They should be balanced for one's s*xual function and characteristics to work typically. If they are not, one can notice certain symptoms.

According to Healthline, those who have high estrogen levels may suffer from infertility as the hormone can interrupt the production of sperm. Some may also suffer from gynecomastia, a condition where one's breast tissue develops more than normal. Too much estrogen can also lead to delayed puberty in boys and short stature.

Those who have high levels of the hormone can also experience erectile dysfunction. Some other symptoms can include shrinking muscle mass, reduced growth of the penis and testicles, losing hair all over one's body, and reduced s*x drive, among others.

Llorona shares update on Sixx's health

The metal band revealed that “thousands of dollars” were spent on medical procedures and treatments as they were attempting to infer what was going wrong with Sixx’s health.

It was also revealed that the band member was visiting an endocrinologist to track his "hormonal fluctuations to see if [his] estrogen levels are extremely heightened and go back to normal over time."

Expand Tweet

Sixx also shared that he was experiencing "stomach ulcers, weight loss, and muscle fatigue" alongside "mental changes." The band took to Instagram to post a text message from Diego apologizing for his actions. He said in a message:

“I was really drunk and told sixx and his fiancée that I was obsessed with her and had a deep hatred for sixx and gave sixx estrogen to get edge up on him… I’ve been kicked out of Illorona as well and will no longer be in the scene.”

At the time of writing this article, the band had wiped off their Instagram page.