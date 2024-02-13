In a series of tweets on February 12, 2024, actor and comedian Eric Idle hit out at Holly Gilliam, saying he is forced to work at the age of 80 due to Monty Python’s financing “disaster.” He revealed on X that he receives only a fraction of the millions that his shows have made in the past and claimed that Holly, who took over the company in 2013, is the reason behind Monty Python's financial condition.

The comedian, with a net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, said that he never imagined his finances would "tail off so disastrously" at this age. He has to continue to work for a living today.

"I have to work for my living. I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously. I have been working and earning for Pythons since 1995. And now no more," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Idle mentioned that he is not “loaded,” and his show, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, was a “disaster.” He also revealed on X that he sold his home last year.

Eric Idle's career and net worth explored

Eric Idle formed the comedy group Monty Python with Michael Palin, John Cheese, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, and Terry Gilliam in 1969. Together, the group created the sketch comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus, which aired till 1974. The show is considered a classic today, giving birth to multiple stage shows, films, books, and albums.

In 1975, Monty Python made a medieval comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which is widely considered one of the best comedy films ever. Idle is known for his writing and creative wordplay in the Monty Python shows and films. He was also associated with various musicals, including Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Life of Brian, Galaxy Song, and The Meaning of Life.

"Monty Python And The Holy Grail" Special Screening - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

Eric Idle is well-known for creating the medieval musical Spamalot. The musical earned a Best Musical Tony award after its successful Broadway run. He also appeared in various films and shows, including Shrek the Third, The Simpsons, Hercules, Yellowbeard, and Recess. After the success of Monty Python, Eric Idle also appeared on his own BBC Radio One show, Radio Five.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Eric and his wife Tania paid $1.5 million for a mansion in the Hollywood Hills in 1995. The couple put it up for sale in February 2023 for $6.5 million. They sold the house for $6.495 million in March 2023.

As per The Sun, the 2014 series Monty Python Live, which brought back the surviving members of the titular comedy group, included interpretations of some of the comedy sketches. It reportedly earned the surviving members $2 million each.

Eric Idle took a dig at former Monty Python teammate Terry Gilliam and his daughter

In his posts on X, Eric Idle took a dig at his former teammate, Terry Gilliam and his daughter, Holly Gilliam. Idle said, "One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company." He implied that Monty Python financially suffered after Holly took over the company in 2013.

Idle also thanked his fans for their "encouragement" on X. He used a quote by David Frost for his followers.

In September 2022, Eric Idle said that he was diagnosed early with pancreatic cancer, but in a tweet on February 12, 2024, he revealed that he is "engaged and writing."

“I’m fine. I’m engaged and writing. It’s the thing I do and like the most. Creating a new show. Something that feels so completely normal. Been doing it since 1963. I have learned a lot. But then I had some great mentors.”

Idle also replied to several other users. He was asked about a potential documentary on Monty Python by Netflix. However, he dismissed the idea and said, "F**k Netflix and f**k documentaries."

