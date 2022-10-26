What did Eric Weinberg do? Scrubs producer pleads not guilty to assault charges

Eric Weinberg, the executive producer for the hit TV show Scrubs, was denied bail on Tuesday, October 25, after pleading not guilty to assault charges that included assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old TV producer, who was arrested earlier this month, stands accused of luring women to his Los Angeles residence under the pretense of photoshoots and subsequently attacking them while documenting the incident for posterity.

Weinberg allegedly used the pictures to lend credibility to his claim of being a photographer when ensnaring the next victim under the guise of providing them with work.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. denied bail while agreeing with the prosecutor's argument that Weinberg's release before his next court appearance is potentially dangerous to society. Weinberg's next court appearance is scheduled for November 15.

Weinberg, whose credits include the hit TV show Californication, was charged with 18 felony counts for alleged attacks between 2014 and 2019. The charges included s**ual assault, s**ual battery by restraint, r*pe, oral copulation, forcible s**ual penetration, and false imprisonment by use of violence.

Eric Weinberg was arrested earlier this month for assaulting five women

Samuel Braslow @SamBraslow The judge says that the alleged crimes took place at Weinberg’s home, so home arrest would be insufficient. The judge says that the alleged crimes took place at Weinberg’s home, so home arrest would be insufficient.

On October 6, 2022, Eric Weinberg was arrested after the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced that the television producer was charged with assaulting five women between 2014 and 2019. However, officials have also hinted at the possibility that there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s.

The Los Angeles District Attorney said that the TV producer used his clout in the Hollywood industry to lure women for photoshoots and later attacked them. Weinberg was released on $5 million bail at the time.

“The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly s**ually assaulted them. Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized."

Authorities investigating the case have urged victims to come forward.

Eric Weinberg has been investigated in the past for similar crimes but never charged

Samuel Braslow @SamBraslow Breaking: A Los Angeles Judge grants a motion to revoke bail Scrubs writer/producer Eric Weinberg’s bail, describing his behavior as predatory.



“The defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence towards women for over six years,” judge Virginia Wilson says. Breaking: A Los Angeles Judge grants a motion to revoke bail Scrubs writer/producer Eric Weinberg’s bail, describing his behavior as predatory. “The defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence towards women for over six years,” judge Virginia Wilson says.

According to reports, Eric Weinberg was investigated multiple times while serving as a producer for the show Scrubs. Weinberg was investigated in 2014 after multiple women reported their assaults to law enforcement. However, the cases were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Incidentally, in a different case, Eric Weinberg, who hasn't worked in Hollywood since 2016, came close to being prosecuted for an alleged assault with an unidentified woman. In 2014, Weinberg, who never veered from his MO, assaulted a woman during a photo shoot at his home.

Samuel Braslow @SamBraslow A number of the women with claims against Weinberg expressed feelings of deep relief at today’s outcome.



“I’m feeling an indescribable wave of relief that he’s off the streets, and gratitude for everyone that made this happen,” one woman tells me. A number of the women with claims against Weinberg expressed feelings of deep relief at today’s outcome. “I’m feeling an indescribable wave of relief that he’s off the streets, and gratitude for everyone that made this happen,” one woman tells me.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deputy district attorney in the case at the time, current Superior Court Judge David Reinert, dropped the investigations citing insufficient evidence despite discovering that Weinberg had been accused of the same conduct with another victim.

While Reinhart declined to press charges, he noted that due to a lack of sufficient evidence to corroborate the claims, the assailant used his power in the industry to intimidate his victims and subsequently silence them.

Weinberg, who has written nearly a dozen episodes for Scrubs, has also produced and written on other shows, including Anger Management, starring Charlie Sheen, and Men at Work, with Danny Masterson as the lead.

