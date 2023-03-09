What does Erica Herman do for a living? Tiger Woods girlfriend seeks $30 million as relationship goes south

Tiger Woods' former partner, Erica Herman, claimed in a lawsuit filed in October 2022 that Woods is yet to pay $30 million to remove her from his house after they separated.

The lawsuit has been filed against Wood's trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. It states that the trust and the agents swindled Herman's cash worth $40,000 and made defamatory claims on the ways she used to accumulate the money.

The trust is now trying to impose a non-disclosure agreement which was signed by the duo in 2017. According to Herman, the agreement stated that she could stay at Woods' residence for five years following their split.

Herman also filed another lawsuit against Woods, asking to be released from the NDA, which she claims is not applicable under the federal Speak Out Act. The lawsuit mentions that Herman was removed from Woods' house, restricting her access to her personal belongings.

According to the trust's attorneys, Herman and Woods will have to sort out their issues via confidential arbitration and have already filed a motion to stay the proceedings.

Erica Herman was previously the general manager of The Woods Jupiter (Image via Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Erica Herman worked as the general manager for The Woods Jupiter. The restaurant was involved in some legal issues after a customer was over-served and met with an accident. A lawsuit was filed against the restaurant, but Herman was later dismissed from the case.

Erica has had a career working in the restaurant industry. She initially started working at the Blue Martini Lounge in Orlando, Florida, as a bartender, and eventually moved on to become its VIP Manager.

The Things reported that her net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 which she earned as a manager of restaurants. While she has not revealed much about her family, her brother Scott has had a few confrontations with the law in the past.

According to People, Herman is a native of Florida and grew up in Palm Beach County. She was part of the cheerleading team at Santaluces High School in the early 2000s. She attended Palm Beach State College and the University of Central Florida, graduating from the latter with a bachelor's degree in legal studies in 2008.

It was while attending UCF that Erica Herman met Tiger Woods. Erica had to join the Blue Martini to pay her college fees and Woods once went there as a customer.

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods' relationship timeline

The couple revealed that they were together in 2017 and were spotted together at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Herman continued to accompany Woods on different occasions, including when Woods won the 2019 masters and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Herman has also been close to Woods' kids in the last few years and she has also supported them at their events in the past.

Despite everything, the duo have preferred not to reveal much about what's going on in their relationship, reportedly because of Tiger's relationship history with Lindsey Vonn and Elin Nordegren. They were never spotted together at non-golf events.

