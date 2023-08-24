What did Ethan Rodriguez do? Suspect arrested as video shows Dallas apartment attempted break-in

On Tuesday, August 22, WFAA released footage of Dallas man Ethan Rodriguez reportedly firing at two suspected burglars. According to Fox, the suspected thieves posed as maintenance men before trying to break down the door of Rodriguez's apartment in Oak Cliff.

Seeing that at least one of the suspect's was armed, Rodriguez fired several shots at them, leading to a gunfire exchange. No one was injured in the incident.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader' discretion is advised.

According to CBS, one of the suspected burglars has been identified as 30-year-old Aaron Contreras, who has since been arrested. Ethan Rodriguez believes that the suspects targeted his home at random, as he was allegedly unknown to them prior to the incident. The Oak Cliff apartment incident currently remains under police investigation.

Ethan Rodriguez

As reported by Fox, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Saturday, August 19.

Initially, Aaron Contreras allegedly approached Ethan Rodriguez's door and claimed that he was a maintenance worker. Eventually, he returned armed with his accomplice, before they attempted to break down the door.

In the footage of the incident, Rodriguez could be heard talking to the suspects through a speaker on his door. He told the suspects that he was not at home, and therefore they could not help him. As a result, the suspects thought he was speaking with them through a doorbell camera.

Ethan Rodriguez said:

"I check the camera to see who’s all at the door and I saw him kicking the door with a firearm and fearing for my and my brother’s life. I just let the gun go. I didn’t know what to do."

In the ensuing encounter, Rodriguez reportedly fired 13 shots. The suspects are said to have fired two shots in return before they subsequently fled the scene of the crime.

On Monday, August 21, officials detained Contreras. After the suspect was identified, Rodriguez commented on the situation:

"This was a random attack, we couldn’t have expected any of this. He’s not linked to anyone in my family or anybody that we know (...) I’m guessing he just thought this was just going to be a lucky pay day and no one’s home, free stuff to steal. No, he thought wrong."

As reported by Dallas authorities, Aaron Contreras is suspected to be a seasoned criminal with a long list of prior burglary and robbery charges. In connection to the recent case, he was charged with deadly conduct, attempted burglary and aggravated assault.

Since the case currently remains under the early stages of investigation, officials have not released the identity of Contreras' alleged criminal accomplice.