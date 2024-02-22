What was Ewen MacIntosh's final screen role? Director Jonnie Howard says The Office star delivered 'truly scene-stealing performance' 

Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh passed away at the age of 50. He was best known for playing Big Keith in The Office UK. On Wednesday, February 21, MacIntosh's management company, Just Right Management, announced his death.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Ewen MacIntosh last appeared on screen in 2022. He made a special appearance in season 3 of Ricky Gervais' Netflix series, After Life, as the Buffet Man. MacIntosh also appeared in an episode of Unfinished London by Jay Foreman on YouTube.

The actor also shot for an independent feature film, Harvey Greenfield is Running Late in August 2021. It is scheduled to premiere at the Northampton Film Festival next month. MacIntosh played a techno-phobic priest struggling to silence his Kindle while trying to deliver an eulogy.

Jonnie Howard, the director of Harvey Greenfield is Running Late, revealed to Mail Online that MacIntosh has delivered a 'truly scene-stealing performance' in the film.

Ewen MacIntosh played a techno-phobic priest in his last screen role

Ewen MacIntosh last appeared on screen in 2022 in a cameo in After Life season 3, created by Ricky Gervais. However, he shot scenes for Jonnie Howard's independent feature-length film, Harvey Greenfield is Running Late, which is due to premiere next month.

The film is based on a one-man play first performed at Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. A scene from the film featuring Ewen MacIntosh appeared in the film's trailer. It shows MacIntosh as a priest trying to read an eulogy from his tablet during a burial. The device accidentally starts playing Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and the priest tries to switch it off by jabbing at it frantically.

Jonnie Howard first worked with the comedian in the horror comedy Triple Word Scare in 2015. The director said he was "truly fortunate" to have worked with him on a couple of projects.

"I was truly fortunate to have collaborated with him on a couple of projects, he was genuinely one of the greats who always supported the little guys and independent productions."

Howard described Ewen's funeral gag scene as a "scene-stealing performance" and called it "bittersweet timing" as they had to release the footage after his death.

"It's been absolutely bittersweet timing as we released the first footage of the film yesterday that features a clip from one of Ewen's funeral gags and to then have this news today is heartbreaking as he truly gives a scene-stealing performance in the film."

MacIntosh's performance in Triple World Scare inspired Howard to create the role of the priest in Harvey Greenfield is Running Late.

Ewen MacIntosh was best known for playing Keith Bishop a.k.a Big Keith in The Office UK. Keith Bishop was a scotch-egg-loving accountant who wanted to originally become a DJ.

He worked in a fictional paper company called Wernham Hogg. An iconic scene in the sitcom featured Keith dressing up as Ali G on Red Nose Day. Ricky Gervais, the creator of The Office, called the actor an "absolute original" in his post on X.

Ewen MacIntosh's role inspired the role of Kevin Malone in NBC's The Office US, a remake of Ricky Gervais's original series. The comedian also appeared in other British comedies including Miranda and Little Britain.

