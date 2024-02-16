What to expect in Baddies East Reunion Part 2

Baddies East Reunion Part 2 will pick up where the first episode of the two-part special picked off, and fans can expect more fighting.

The premiere episode of the Reunion aired on February 11 on The Zeus Network and is still available for subscribers. The event is hosted by Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes and Baddies South's Janeisha Joh.

The premiere episode erupted into chaos, with several fights breaking out between cast members. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone and ET, also known as Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin, were among those who got into altercations.

What can fans expect from Baddies East Reunion Part 2?

The cast of fiery young women will likely continue their squabbles from Part 1 of the Reunion special. Viewers were left stunned as tempers flared in the studio between multiple cast members.

Each girl pulled up their respective trailers before sitting down with one another to air out their differences. One of the trailers showed Biggie calling out Krystal "Smiley" Borrego for not defending her against ET after she was handed eviction papers by Goldie “Rollie” Martin.

Biggie furiously told Smiley:

"Did I not tell you to smack that b****?!”

Smiley ended up with a nasty gash on her hand after punching a mirror as the pair clashed. The cast, including Baddies East's executive producer Natalie Nunn, gathered to discuss their respective trailers.

The episode also saw Scarface attack Natalie, while Rollie fought with Biggie and Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago. The fighting didn't end there, as Tesehki and Scarface also exchanged blows in a furious reunion.

Thus, fans can expect similar bust-ups when Part 2 airs. There's still a ton of tension in the air between the feisty Baddies East cast.

When will part two be airing?

Part 2 can be expected to air on Sunday, February 18 at 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST on Zeus Network, going by previous seasons. The usual model is that the two-part reunion special is released one week apart.

The first part of the first season's reunion dropped on August 15, 2021, and the second on August 22. The format continued in seasons two and three, with each reunion airing two to three weeks after their respective finales.

Who is in the Baddies East Reunion cast?

The cast that took part in the first part of the Reunion didn't include the full cast from Baddies East. Main cast members Michele "Siya" Sherman, Chrisean "Rock" Malone, Victoria "Woah Vicky" Waldrip and Suzanne "Stunna Girl" Brown all left during season 4.

The girls that joined co-hosts NeNe and Janeisha on the sofas were:

Natalie Nunn

Mariahlynn Araujo

Gia "Rollie" Mayham

Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan

JaKeita "Sky" Days

Etheria "Scarface" Ruffin

Krystal "Smiley" Borrego

Destiny "Sukihana" Henderson

Kendra "Sapphire" Blaze

Latifa "Tesehki" Malone

Damerlin "Biggie" Baez

Anyssa "Ahna Mac" Santiago

Camilla Poindexter

Tamera "Tee" Kissen

Fans weigh in on Rollie's fight with Biggie during part 1

One of the most intriguing bust-ups during part 1 of the Reality TV show's reunion special was between Rollie and Biggie. The pair threw punches at each other before before security stepped in to break things up.

Natalie asked her 2.3 million followers on Instagram about which of the two got the better of the altercation:

"Baddies Reunion Rollie vs Biggie who had that one??"

One fan (@prettyslim2xx) was firmly in Biggie's corner:

"I’m team biggie, but why she always turn around when she fighting. Girl, you gon get snuffed every time."

However, another fan (@lativi7693) insisted Rollie came out on top:

"Rollie won, But Biggie is our favorite and she starting running that s*** made me laugh so hard."

You can catch up on that furious blowup and more of Baddies East Reunion including part 2 (likely on February 18) by subscribing to The Zeus Network.

