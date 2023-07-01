What did Father Philip Johnson do? Fort Worth priest texting scandal explored

Father Philip Johnson, a Catholic priest, has been recently accused of “s*xting” an ex-priestess belonging to a nunnery in Texas. The accused has been identified as a former US Navy officer who survived brain cancer before becoming a priest. As expected, the allegations have created chaos in the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas.

Moreover, 43-year-old Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach allegedly confessed to having violated her vow of chastity with Father Philip Johnson. Although Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson has publicly decreed Gerlach guilty of “s*xual sins with a priest,” the identity of the priest was initially concealed.

Gerlach then filed a lawsuit against the bishop accusing him of defaming her and of invasion of privacy. In a recent hearing, Olson claimed that it was Gerlach who was involved in the scandal. On Tuesday, June 27, Olson further said that a civil court did not have jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by the nuns in the diocese.

Father Philip Johnson is believed to be involved in the s*xting nun scandal where he allegedly had texted a former Mother Superior

After the accusations and the scandal got highlighted, Father Philip Johnson also lawyered up. He reportedly s*xted with Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlack, who has now been fired. In a video addressing the scandal to the church members, Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson has been heard saying that Johnson has neither accepted nor denied his involvement in it. Olson further added:

“The superior informed me that the priest, on the advice of his own canonical counsel, refused to participate in the investigation.”

Gerlach reportedly confessed to having a long-distance s*xting relationship with Philip Johnson over video calls and emails. However, she also claimed that she did not break her “vow of chastity” and instead was wronged after being fired from the Arlington diocese in Texas. Gerlach is reportedly suing the institution for $1 million, accusing them of defamation. She also accused them of illegally confiscating her electronic devices, including her laptop and cell phone.

According to a message sent to the post, the Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina, said:

“Father Philip Johnson is not currently exercising public ministry … [His] priestly faculties were restricted by Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama as a precautionary measure until more clarity regarding his status can be ascertained.”

Johnson was a US Navy official before he became a priest

According to a religious blog, Philip Johnson was a Navy officer before he read his vows. In 2008, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and medical professionals claimed that he had only a year to live. However, Johnson chose the path of religion and “miraculously and with the help of so many prayers, he persevered.” Later, in 2017, he was assigned to the Raleigh Diocese in North Carolina.

Philip Johnson and Gerlach allegedly came into contact in 2020, while the former was visiting the Carmelite Monastery in Michigan. A 40-minute audio recording was being played on Tuesday in the courtroom where the nun accepted that she was involved in the alleged scandal. She was heard saying:

“He and I were writing often to each other. And we just got very close, and that’s when it happened.”

She also added that she was not in the right mind when she got involved in the acts with Father Philip Johnson. By the beginning of June, Gerlach was fired and thrown out of the monastery that she was a part of.

