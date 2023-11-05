What does “From the River to the sea” phrase mean? Rashida Tlaib slammed for allegedly defending call for genocide against Jewish people

Rashida Tlaib is facing massive backlash after she publicly defended the people chanting for genocide against the Jews. Being a Palestinian, the far-left squad member chanted “From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This slogan refers to the Free Palestine movement, and Rashida Tlaib insisted on the same.

The slogan talks about the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which covers Israel and the various Palestinian territories. The US representative emphasized that these areas should be free. Hence, it was a call for freedom, in the wake of the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

Rashida Tlaib found herself in deep waters after a video of hers started floating on social media, where she quoted the phrase, and even urged the President of the US to call for a ceasefire. Rashida was heard saying:

“Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one. We will remember in 2024.”

Furthermore, Rashida Tlaib was not alone, as many with “Free Palestine" placards surrounded her and chanted the same. However, many consider the phrase used by Rashida Tlaib as an antisemitic call and bashed her for the same.

Social media users also talked about how Hamas has been using the phrase for a long time, and hence, many called it “hateful.”

"Disagree with you": Rashida Tlaib receives backlash for using the phrase “From the River to the sea”

With the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, several social media users, celebrities, and politicians are giving their opinions on the situation. However, as Rashida Tlaib went ahead and recited the infamous quote, “From the River to the sea,” she faced massive backlash, as many claimed that it was a call for genocide, and Rashida allegedly seemed to be in support of the same.

As Rashida uploaded a video with the hashtag #CeasefireNow, the video garnered response from the masses, as it was viewed more than 3.5 million times in just a few hours:

Social media users lash out at Tlaib as the US Representative chanted "From the River to the sea" (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Rashida has not responded to the backlash, and the White House has also remained tight-lipped on the situation. However, the netizens continue to slam the US Representative.