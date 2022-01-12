What did Gary Waldhorn die of? Tributes pour in as 'The Vicar of Dibley' star passes away at 78

On January 10, 1994’s The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn passed away at the age of 78. As per his son Josh’s statement, the Brush Strokes (1986) actor died “peacefully” on Monday morning at 6.45 am.

Waldhorn’s son talked about his father’s legacy with theater in the statement. He added:

“He leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End, and our living rooms on the telly!”

The British actor is survived by his wife Christie Dickason, son Josh, and grandsons Cooper and Bayley.

How did Gary Waldhorn die?

Waldhorn at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards in 2005 (Image via Yui Mok/PA/Getty Images)

The official cause of Waldhorn’s death has not been publicized. Though it is likely that the 78-year-old passed away from natural causes, as hinted by his son’s statement, which mentions the actor “peacefully passed away.”

Gary was also not known to have been hospitalized recently. Thus, natural causes behind his demise are likely.

Fans, colleagues and well-wishers share their condolences for late British actor Gary Waldhorn

Following the news of his demise, numerous tweets recognized Gary’s legacy and paid tribute to the late Paddington, London, native. His co-star from BBC’s famed sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, Dawn French, showcased her heartbreak over the news of the actor’s demise with a broken-heart emoji in the caption.

Meanwhile, other tweets reminisced of meeting and interacting with Gary.

Scott @ScottyMiddz 🏻 @Dawn_French Just watched this series for the first time over Xmas and it’s got such heart to it. What a wonderful actor he was @Dawn_French Just watched this series for the first time over Xmas and it’s got such heart to it. What a wonderful actor he was 👌🏻 https://t.co/JXHnBC3KSi

Princezz JoJo🌈 @JojoPrincezz @Dawn_French SO very sorry Dawn to hear of your friend’s passing. This past week has been terribly sad. First .

Gary was an absolute legend. May he rest in peace and our condolences to his family and friends.✝️ SO very sorry Dawn to hear of your friend’s passing. This past week has been terribly sad. First @bobsaget and now #garywaldhorn Gary was an absolute legend. May he rest in peace and our condolences to his family and friends.✝️ @Dawn_French 🌈🙏💟SO very sorry Dawn to hear of your friend’s passing. This past week has been terribly sad. First @bobsaget and now #garywaldhorn😢. Gary was an absolute legend. May he rest in peace and our condolences to his family and friends.✝️ https://t.co/3NzgDinw4h

Samuel West 💙 @exitthelemming Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my dad, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my actual dad as the ultimate non-father, Falstaff).



A lovely man and a terrific actor. RIP. Sad news about Gary Waldhorn. He played my dad, the eponymous king, in both parts of Henry IV at the Old Vic in 1997 (here with my actual dad as the ultimate non-father, Falstaff).A lovely man and a terrific actor. RIP. https://t.co/7lkzc1GOmF

Andrew Webb @yrtheyalltaken @BBCNews Vicar of Dibley slowly turning into Dad's Army, only 2 of the regulars left now. Very sad news, he was a great actor. @BBCNews Vicar of Dibley slowly turning into Dad's Army, only 2 of the regulars left now. Very sad news, he was a great actor.

Lord Jefferies of Wansley Manor🌎👮‍♂️📞📦 @doctordeej @BBCNews I played a detective alongside him in a Lovejoy many years ago. He was so kind to everyone. True gent. @BBCNews I played a detective alongside him in a Lovejoy many years ago. He was so kind to everyone. True gent.

James Taylor @jamestaylor1 @BBCNews I used to love Brush Strokes, he was great in that. Very sad @BBCNews I used to love Brush Strokes, he was great in that. Very sad

Tim Hughes @Thimblewalker1 @Dawn_French I was assistant stage manager on his production Henry IV and I remember him being such a gentle generous man. I loved working with him and shall remember him fondly RIP Mr W x @Dawn_French I was assistant stage manager on his production Henry IV and I remember him being such a gentle generous man. I loved working with him and shall remember him fondly RIP Mr W x

Exploring the late actor’s legacy

Gary Waldhorn was a British actor, comedian, and a theater artist as well. The London-native graduated from Yale School of Drama in 1967. As per reports, he also met his wife Christie Dickason while studying at Yale. Following his graduation, Gary worked on multiple drama projects with West End theatre productions and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gary reportedly toured countries like Australia and New Zealand as a theater actor working in dramas. He forayed into acting on television with a brief one-time role in BBC’s 1969 comedy series, Take Three Girls.

Waldhorn has appeared in 72 projects throughout his career, most of which comprised television mini-series and television movies. After decades of working in mini-series and one-time roles, the actor received a significant role in the 1986 British sitcom Brush Strokes, where he portrayed Lionel Bainbridge in 26 episodes over three years.

Waldhorn’s last role was in the 2013 special of The Vicar of Dibley, where he played councilor David Horton for 25 episodes. The late actor was associated with the BBC production for almost two decades (from 1994 to 2013).

