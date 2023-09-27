What did George Mbugua Ndungu do? San Antonio priest charged over crimes against elderly parishioner

George Mbugua Ndungu, a San Antonio priest, was arrested on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, for s*xually assaulting an older member of his parish. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said an investigation began after a parishioner and a church employee came forward and reported him.

KSAT.com reported that Ndungu was assigned to the Catholic churches in Bexar County in 2017. At the time of his arrest, the San Antonio priest had been serving at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He has previously served in seven churches.

A woman in her 70s has reportedly accused the San Antonio priest of assaulting her

42-year-old George Mbugua Ndungu is facing some grave allegations concerning s*x crimes. Ndungu, also known as Father Wanjuri, has been charged with aggravated s*xual assault.

Ndungu, originally from Kenya, has been associated with churches in Bexar County since 2017. He has previously served at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, St. Peter and Paul Church, St. Ann’s Church, St. Mary’s Church, Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Church of St. Martin de Porres, and St. Gabriel Church.

On September 19, the cops learned about the allegations against Ndungu from the archdiocese. Salazar claimed that Ndungu was accused of having done something inappropriate with an employee of the Church he was currently serving. The Church authorities removed him and asked anybody with similar claims against the 42-year-old priest. A woman in her 70s came forward.

The woman allegedly has been an active member of the Church and relied upon Ndungu

Ndungu faces charges regarding s*x crimes, (Image via Dillon Collier/X)

The victim allegedly spoke to Salazar and claimed she was s*xually assaulted by Ndungu three different times, starting from November 2022. Salazar further spoke about Ndungu and said,

“He was a s*xual predator. He very much groomed this victim, gained her confidence.”

The Archdiocese of San Antonio issued a statement after the priest was arrested on such grave charges. According to the statement:

“The Archdiocese of San Antonio takes seriously any allegation of s*xual misconduct. The safety and well-being of all people are very important, and the church’s safe-environment policies seek to protect everyone, most especially children and vulnerable adults.”

The Archdiocese further urged anybody who might have been a victim of s*xual abuse to contact the authorities. Salazar praised the Catholic Church for being highly responsive to the serious allegations against Ndungu.

"It’s really nice to see the Roman Catholic Church and the archdiocese moving forward on this issue," Salazar said.

He revealed that the victim heavily depended on the suspect for spiritual guidance and was also an active member of the Church. The woman was also reportedly in a vulnerable stage of her life. Salazar requested any other victim of the priest to come forward and speak up.